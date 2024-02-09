Amy Dowden meets couple who brought forward wedding due to cancer on BBC show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Amy Dowden meets couple who brought forward wedding due to cancer on BBC show

By Press Association
Amy Dowden will do series two of Dare To Dance (Doug Peters/PA)
Amy Dowden will do series two of Dare To Dance (Doug Peters/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has been teaching a couple who brought forward their wedding due to a cancer diagnosis to dance in a BBC series.

The Welsh professional dancer, 33, has previously spoken of how she felt “robbed” of the year she had planned after finding a lump in her breast in April shortly before her honeymoon.

She was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in May 2023 and had to miss out on being a competitor on Strictly during the latest series.

Caerphilly-born Dowden is returning to the dancefloor to help the public learn routines in the reality show Dare To Dance.

Amy Dowden, right
Amy Dowden, right, is returning to the dancefloor in Dare To Dance (Lucy North/PA)

The second season will see a Wrexham FC-obsessed couple, who are getting married, and a cameo from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the team with Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds.

Across the four-part series, Dowden will also meet a young woman who gave up dancing when she started to lose her sight and lost her confidence, a firefighter who has a secret love of dance, and two friends preparing to dance at a Windrush Day celebration.

Dowden said: “I am so delighted Dare To Dance is back. When I dance, I feel like I can overcome anything.

“It’s something I want more people to experience, I really believe it can change your life.

“I was never going to let my diagnosis get in the way of what I love most and I am thrilled that my wonderful dance family could step in to ensure my wonderful students blew their family and friends away with their performance.”

Helping her will be Strictly professionals Dianne Buswell and Graziano Di Prima along with a former dancer on the show turned Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse.

Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney, left, and Ryan Reynolds
Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney, left, and Ryan Reynolds (Martin Rickett/PA)

Nick Andrews, senior head of commissioning, BBC Cymru Wales, said: “It’s terrific to have Dare To Dance back on our screens but grab a hanky, it’s emotional stuff.

“Amy has drawn together an incredible and brave bunch of people as well as some of her showbiz mates.

“This is foot-tappingly watchable telly with oodles of drama. It’s both terrifying and joyful and only the remarkable Amy Dowden could have pulled it off.”

Since announcing her cancer, Dowden has provided updates when she underwent a mastectomy, and fertility treatment.

Her last chemotherapy session was in November.

She was diagnosed with cancer shortly after her honeymoon in the Maldives with husband and fellow dancer Ben Jones.

Dowden told Instagram followers on New Year’s Eve: “I feel I was robbed of the year I had planned and reflecting for me makes me upset and angry but later I’m going to make myself look through my camera roll and remember all the good times, the amazing opportunities I had, family time but also taking time to realise I learnt the most this year.”

Dare To Dance will air on BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer next month.

More from The Courier