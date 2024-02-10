Dragons’ Den star says she pushed Strictly’s Amy Dowden to have chemotherapy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dragons’ Den star says she pushed Strictly’s Amy Dowden to have chemotherapy

By Press Association
Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden (BBC/Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden (BBC/Ray Burmiston/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden was reluctant to undergo chemotherapy for breast cancer, her friend Sara Davies has said.

The pair met on Strictly in 2021 when Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Davies was partnered with Slovenian dancer Aljaz Skorjanec and Dowden was with McFly singer Tom Fletcher.

They have gone on to appear in Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, which aired last year after Dowden disclosed her stage three breast cancer.

Caerphilly-born Dowden has undergone a mastectomy and fertility treatment, and missed out on being a competitor on Strictly during the 2023 series.

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip
Steven Moore, Sara Davies, Amy Dowden and Natasha Raskin Sharp on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip (BBC/STV Studios/PA)

She did have chemotherapy, with her last session in November.

Davies told the Mirror’s Invite Only podcast: “I spent a lot of time with her at the start of the cancer diagnosis, when she wasn’t feeling positive and she’d been dealt a bad hand and she was struggling with it.

“I knew then I needed to be the friend that was filling her tank, but also… I’m not the best person, if you’re a bit down in life, and you just want someone to give you a hug and tell you it’s (going to) be OK.”

She added that she is the type of friend that “wants to fix your problems” and find an “action plan”.

“Actually, what I realised is she’s been surrounded by lots of people who could give her a hug and tell her it was (going to) be OK,” Davies added.

“I was the one who was like, ‘What’s the plan, Amy?’ and pushing her to make difficult decisions. She wasn’t sure if she was going to have chemo.”

Davies said she did not make the decision for her friend but did coach Dowden through it.

“She lives for Strictly… and what I’ve realised with the dancers is that from (when they are) little, they are hardwired to dance, it’s what makes them happy,” she added.

“And the biggest blow for her was: ‘If I don’t go down that route, I won’t be able to do Strictly this year.’

“I had to look her in the eye and say: ‘Amy, you’ve got cancer. They’ve literally just cut your boob off. They are telling you (that) you need to have this chemo to get better. Don’t worry about dance and Strictly.’

“Her response was: ‘But they might not want me back next year.’”

Davies said reassured Dowden by saying “this is just a blip, it’s a tiny amount of time in the grand scheme of everything going on”, and she would be invited back on the celebrity dancing show.

She added that Dowden is “a lot more positive now” and “on the road to recovery” but her focus remains on returning to Strictly.

The cast of the 2024 Strictly series is yet to be announced but the BBC is releasing the second series of Dowden’s show Dare To Dance next month, which sees her teach the public how to perform routines.