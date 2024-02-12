Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seal Super Bowl victory with a kiss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seal Super Bowl victory with a kiss

By Press Association
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) kisses Taylor Swift (John Locher/AP)
Taylor Swift sealed Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl victory with a kiss.

The US superstar rushed onto the field after Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Las Vegas.

The pair repeatedly kissed and hugged in front of the cameras as Swift congratulated her boyfriend on his third Super Bowl ring in five years.

Super Bowl Football
The pair embrace after the game (John Locher/AP)

Swift was joined on the field by Kelce’s mother Donna, and the NFL star made sure to embrace his mother first.

The singer was joined at the game by a host of famous friends, including actress Blake Lively, and musicians Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey.

APTOPIX Super Bowl Football
Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively watch on (David Becker/AP)

She was dressed in a black corset top and black jeans with crystal zips, and a red jacket slung over her shoulder.

Her presence at the game has been the subject of much speculation over recent weeks, as she performed the last of four shows at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

However, with the time difference on her side, she flew across nine time zones and the international dateline to make it in time for kick off.

Super Bowl Football
The pair are swamped by cameras and well wishers (Charlie Riedel/AP)

The game marked Swift’s 13th appearance at a Chiefs game to support tight end Kelce, which is significant because 13 is famously the star’s lucky number.

It is the culmination of a whirlwind romance for the pair, who were first linked in September 2023.

Kelce’s victory comes just a week after Swift triumphed at the Grammys, making history as the first person to win album of the year four times.

She also announced she will release an album of new music, The Tortured Poets Department, in April.