Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seal Super Bowl victory with a kiss

Taylor Swift sealed Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl victory with a kiss.

The US superstar rushed onto the field after Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Las Vegas.

The pair repeatedly kissed and hugged in front of the cameras as Swift congratulated her boyfriend on his third Super Bowl ring in five years.

The pair embrace after the game (John Locher/AP)

Swift was joined on the field by Kelce’s mother Donna, and the NFL star made sure to embrace his mother first.

The singer was joined at the game by a host of famous friends, including actress Blake Lively, and musicians Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey.

Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively watch on (David Becker/AP)

She was dressed in a black corset top and black jeans with crystal zips, and a red jacket slung over her shoulder.

Her presence at the game has been the subject of much speculation over recent weeks, as she performed the last of four shows at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

However, with the time difference on her side, she flew across nine time zones and the international dateline to make it in time for kick off.

The pair are swamped by cameras and well wishers (Charlie Riedel/AP)

The game marked Swift’s 13th appearance at a Chiefs game to support tight end Kelce, which is significant because 13 is famously the star’s lucky number.

It is the culmination of a whirlwind romance for the pair, who were first linked in September 2023.

Kelce’s victory comes just a week after Swift triumphed at the Grammys, making history as the first person to win album of the year four times.

She also announced she will release an album of new music, The Tortured Poets Department, in April.