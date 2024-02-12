Ben Affleck serenades wife Jennifer Lopez in hilarious Super Bowl advert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ben Affleck serenades wife Jennifer Lopez in hilarious Super Bowl advert

By Press Association
Actor Ben Affleck serenades his wife Jennifer Lopez with his band The DunKings in a hilarious Super Bowl advert for Dunkin’ Donuts (Business Wire/AP)
Actor Ben Affleck serenades his wife Jennifer Lopez with his band The DunKings in a hilarious Super Bowl advert for Dunkin’ Donuts (Business Wire/AP)

Actor Ben Affleck serenades his wife Jennifer Lopez with his band The DunKings in a hilarious Super Bowl advert.

Long-time friend and actor Matt Damon join Affleck’s band, along with American football star Tom Brady and rapper Jack Harlow.

The advert, for the American coffee and doughnut chain Dunkin, begins with Lopez hanging out in a recording studio with rapper Fat Joe, while Affleck is outside being advised by Harlow not to proceed with his plan, saying: “I don’t think you should do this.”

In 2023, the married couple featured in another Dunkin Super Bowl advert in which Lopez paid a visit to Affleck while he was working at a Dunkin drive-thru.

Recalling that moment, Affleck says: “Last year, she came to my work; now I get to show her what I can do.”

Ignoring advice, Affleck storms into the studio with his band, declares “Here comes the Boston Massacre”, and performs a song about Dunkin.

Damon tells Affleck: “Sometimes it’s really hard to be your friend”, and Affleck replies: “You said you were going to support me.”

The pair co-wrote and starred in the Oscar-winning film Good Will Hunting in 1997, which also starred late actor and comedian Robin Williams.

After the band stops singing, Damon says to Lopez: “How do you like them doughnuts?” – a reference to a famous line in Good Will Hunting.

He then adds shamefully: “I’m so sorry”, and NFL star Brady, asks Lopez in a hopeful tone: “Are we gonna be on the album?”

Lopez then tells Affleck: “We talked about this”, and Affleck replies: “That’s cold.”

The band leave the studio, but Lopez invites Brady – a seven-time Super Bowl winner and minority owner of Championship football side Birmingham City – to stay.

Affleck and Lopez got married in Las Vegas in 2022. They had previously dated in the early 2000s and reunited in 2021.