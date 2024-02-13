Katy Perry to leave American Idol after seven seasons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Katy Perry to leave American Idol after seven seasons

By Press Association
Katy Perry performing at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in 2023 (Leon Neal/PA)
Katy Perry performing at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in 2023 (Leon Neal/PA)

Katy Perry has announced she will leave American Idol after seven seasons as she needs to “feel that pulse to my own beat”.

Perry announced her departure on chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live prior to the 22nd season premiere of the competition show.

The Grammy nominated singer told Kimmel: “I think this will be my last show, my last season for Idol.

“I love Idol so much, it’s connected me with the heart of America but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat.”

She added that her co-judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, were seemingly unaware of her departure until the show was aired.

“Well, they’ll (Richie and Bryan) find out tonight!” Perry said.

“They know I have some things planned for this year, it’s going to be a very exciting year.

“I’m creating space for my new wingspan, I love them so much.

“They figured, I’ve been in the studio for a while, so they figured something is up.”

As part of its reboot on US network ABC in 2018, Perry joined American Idol in its 16th season.

Previous judges on the show include Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj.

The California Gurls singer said there “may” be new music in the future as she wants to explore the world.

She also recounted her experience performing for the King at his televised Coronation Concert in May 2023.

Perry said: “I was so honoured … I was staying in Windsor Castle and I brought my mother.”

Perry said she “ran straight” into the King and Queen at Windsor Castle while rushing for an American Idol segment with them.

She explained: “I ran straight into them, and I was like oh, went the wrong way.

“But they were cool… and then they did the bit with us on Idol which was fantastic.

“And you know whose work that was? That was Lionel Richie. He can convince anyone to do anything.”

Perry mentioned having “no assigned seat” during her viral moment trying to find her seat at the coronation service in Westminster Abbey.

She is married to actor Orlando Bloom after divorcing ex-husband Russell Brand in 2012.