Katy Perry to leave American Idol after seven seasons

Katy Perry has announced she will leave American Idol after seven seasons as she needs to “feel that pulse to my own beat”.

Perry announced her departure on chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live prior to the 22nd season premiere of the competition show.

The Grammy nominated singer told Kimmel: “I think this will be my last show, my last season for Idol.

“I love Idol so much, it’s connected me with the heart of America but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat.”

She added that her co-judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, were seemingly unaware of her departure until the show was aired.

“Well, they’ll (Richie and Bryan) find out tonight!” Perry said.

“They know I have some things planned for this year, it’s going to be a very exciting year.

“I’m creating space for my new wingspan, I love them so much.

“They figured, I’ve been in the studio for a while, so they figured something is up.”

As part of its reboot on US network ABC in 2018, Perry joined American Idol in its 16th season.

Previous judges on the show include Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj.

The California Gurls singer said there “may” be new music in the future as she wants to explore the world.

She also recounted her experience performing for the King at his televised Coronation Concert in May 2023.

Perry said: “I was so honoured … I was staying in Windsor Castle and I brought my mother.”

Perry said she “ran straight” into the King and Queen at Windsor Castle while rushing for an American Idol segment with them.

She explained: “I ran straight into them, and I was like oh, went the wrong way.

“But they were cool… and then they did the bit with us on Idol which was fantastic.

“And you know whose work that was? That was Lionel Richie. He can convince anyone to do anything.”

Perry mentioned having “no assigned seat” during her viral moment trying to find her seat at the coronation service in Westminster Abbey.

She is married to actor Orlando Bloom after divorcing ex-husband Russell Brand in 2012.