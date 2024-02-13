Gemma Collins announces engagement to Rami Hawash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gemma Collins announces engagement to Rami Hawash

By Press Association
Gemma Collins has announced her engagement to Rami Hawash (Ian West/PA)
Gemma Collins has announced her engagement to Rami Hawash (Ian West/PA)

Reality star Gemma Collins said “This is it” as she announced her engagement to partner Rami Hawash.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple in which she is flashing a diamond engagement ring.

She wrote on her story: “Get ya hats ready. This is it.”

The couple have been engaged before but called off the wedding.

Collins and businessman Hawash have been enjoying a luxury holiday in the Maldives and Dubai, with Collins sharing videos of herself in an array of swimsuits.

Last week she opened up about her battle to lose weight while dealing with health issues including an underactive thyroid, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and metabolic syndrome, a group of health problems that puts a person at risk of type 2 diabetes or conditions that affect the heart or blood vessels.

She wrote on Instagram that she had been eating chicken and drinking water for a week and working out for two hours a day but had lost only 0.4lbs.

She said: “Why can I master everything except weight loss?”

She added: “I’m gonna keep showing up and I’m gonna keep going against all odds but some days it just breaks you.

“Shout out too all the people who feel this. Can you IMAGINE!!! Eating a handful of chicken and water for a whole week and working out I was shook when the scales said .4”

“METABOLIC SYNDROME. UNDERACTIVE THYROID. PCOS, the struggle is real but like F will it stop me.”