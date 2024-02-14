London theatre bans comedian after ‘verbal abuse’ of Jewish audience members

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London theatre bans comedian after ‘verbal abuse’ of Jewish audience members

By Press Association
The incident occurred at the end of Paul Currie’s hour-long show at the Soho Theatre (John Stillwell/PA)
The incident occurred at the end of Paul Currie’s hour-long show at the Soho Theatre (John Stillwell/PA)

A London theatre has banned a comedian after Jewish audience members claimed they were “subjected to verbal abuse” and made to feel “unsafe”.

The Soho Theatre said Paul Currie would not be invited back to perform at the West End theatre following an incident on Saturday evening which allegedly saw the comedian “aggressively demand” Jewish members of the audience leave the venue.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) said it had been told by a Jewish audience member that Currie led his audience in “discriminatory chanting” and demanded to know why one Israeli attendee did not stand and applaud when a Ukrainian and Palestinian flag were unveiled.

In a statement, Soho Theatre said: “Such appalling actions are unacceptable and have no place on our stages, now or ever.

“We will not be inviting Paul Currie back to perform at our venue.”

The incident occurred at the end of Currie’s hour-long show Shtoom, a performance described on the theatre’s website as a “unique, surrealist, Dada punk-clown, non-verbal experience” in which the Belfast comedian does not speak.

Paul Curry at Glastonbury Festival
Paul Currie’s show was described as a ‘unique, surrealist, Dada punk-clown, non-verbal experience’ (PA)

Jewish audience members were then reportedly “hounded out” of the gig, which had an audience of about 200, according to the CAA – with others in the audience allegedly shouting “get out” and “free Palestine”.

“Whilst we robustly support the rights of artists to express a wide range of views in their shows, intimidation of audience members, acts of antisemitism or any other forms of racism will not be tolerated,” the theatre said.

The theatre, which is a registered charity and used to be a synagogue, added that it was consulting with the Metropolitan Police and working with the CAA to “safeguard the much-valued inclusivity” of the venue.

A Met Police spokesperson said on Monday: “We are aware of the incident that took place at the Soho Theatre on Saturday evening.”

“A report was submitted to the police on Monday and enquiries are ongoing,” they added.

The Charity Commission has said it is assessing information “to determine if there is a role” for the regulator.

Currie has been contacted for comment.