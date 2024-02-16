Harry Potter book donated to charity shop could fetch up to £10,000 at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Harry Potter book donated to charity shop could fetch up to £10,000 at auction

By Press Association
The Harry Potter first edition will go under the hammer later this month (Hansons/PA)
The Harry Potter first edition will go under the hammer later this month (Hansons/PA)

A first edition Harry Potter book could sell for up to £10,000 at auction after it was anonymously donated to a charity shop.

The copy of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone was given to the RSPCA shop on the Isle of Wight and will go under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers in Staffordshire on February 26.

The auction house’s Harry Potter books expert Jim Spencer valued the copy at between £7,000 and £10,000 thanks to its “exceptional condition”.

Mr Spencer said: “The only minor flaws are a couple of lightly folded corners and the usual light browning to page edges.

“It would be very difficult to find another copy that’s as well-preserved as this one, so it deserves to set tails wagging at auction.”

Hansons books expert Jim Spencer with the Harry Potter first edition (Hansons/PA)

Rebecca Busby, from the Isle of Wight RSPCA branch, said the book had been given to the shop by an anonymous donor as a possible first edition.

“One of our volunteers, who is an avid Harry Potter fan and book enthusiast, checked for all the well-known markers and noticed this book had them all.

“She called me and I could hear her excitement as she said ‘I can’t believe it, we have a Harry Potter first edition, it’s in the best condition I have ever seen’.”

The funds of the sale will go towards the branch and among the beneficiaries will be an 11-month cockapoo-type dog named Harry in need of rehoming.

A first edition of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone was auctioned for £10,500 in July last year, while a pristine first edition copy sold for £69,000 in March 2022.