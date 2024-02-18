David Tennant and Lily Collins lead glamorous arrivals to the Bafta film awards

David Tennant led first arrivals to the EE Bafta film awards in a non-traditional take on menswear.

Taking on hosting duties for the event at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Tennant opted against a predictable black tuxedo.

Instead, he walked the red carpet in a green and gold suit which appeared to feature an intricate horoscope-inspired pattern.

David Tennant is hosting the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

Other first arrivals included Emily In Paris star Lily Collins, wearing a dramatic black column gown with floral detailing around the neckline, 80s-inspired puff sleeves and a gothic berry-coloured lip.

Emily In Paris star Lily Collins (Ian West/PA)

Irish model and presenter Vogue Williams leaned into the trend for disco-inspired dressing in her outfit, wearing a lilac sparkling dress from London-based brand Self-Portrait with a high neck and feather accented cuffs.

Vogue Williams leaned into the disco-inspired trend (Ian West/PA)

The Woman King star Sheila Atim – who was nominated for the EE Rising Star Award at last year’s event – continued the growing trend for sequins on the runway. Her elegant silver dress had a drop waist, boat neckline and dramatic skirt.

Sheila Atim’s silver dress had a drop waist and boat neckline (Ian West/PA)

Star of How To Have Sex, Mia McKenna-Bruce, is one of the nominees for this year’s Rising Star Award, and for the occasion she chose a classic black sequinned strapless gown with silver floral accents from American brand Carolina Herrera, paired with a statement Cartier necklace.

Mia McKenna-Bruce is nominated for this year’s Rising Star Award (Ian West/PA)

Taking on red carpet presenting duties, Clara Amfo was sleek in an all-black dress with a sheer top with a draped skirt.