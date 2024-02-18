Richard E Grant runs through the Ritz hallway and asks if he will ‘ever grow up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Richard E Grant runs through the Ritz hallway and asks if he will ‘ever grow up’

By Press Association
Richard E. Grant attends the Bafta Film Awards 2024, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London (Ian West/PA)
Saltburn actor Richard E Grant asked whether he will “ever grow up” after he filmed himself running through the Ritz to his large suite ahead of his appearance at the Baftas.

The actor, who plays Sir James Catton in the film Saltburn, which is nominated for Outstanding British Film at the Baftas, shouted “bombs away” as he jumped onto his hotel room bed.

Grant posted a video of himself on X, formerly Twitter, smiling and laughing whilst running through a hallway before reaching his hotel room, sharing a clip of where he will be staying for the night.

In the video, he said: “I don’t think you’re supposed to run in the Ritz, but they’re very generously putting up me for the night in a suite.”

Grant proceeds to pan the camera to show two cream tub chairs and a lamp and said: “Into this living room first. Yeah, baby!”

With a large grin on his face, the 66-year-old actor runs away from his living area before jumping, back first, onto his bed.

“Now, my favourite. Bombs away onto the bed,” he said.

The actor pauses briefly to appreciate the moment and joked whether he will ever “grow up”.

“I do wonder whether I will ever grow up and not just take any of this for granted,” he said.

“Up, up and away, baby.”

Charles Finch and Chanel 2024 Pre-BAFTA Party – London
Richard E Grant attended the Bafta red carpet where his film, Saltburn, is nominated for the Outstanding British Film award (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Saltburn actor attended the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London donning a black tuxedo and black bow tie.

He told PA that “a number of grandmothers” had written to complain about the film, which contains explicit and sexual imagery.

The Prince of Wales, who is president of Bafta, will be attending the event – his first high-profile royal engagement since his wife’s operation.

At the prestigious film event last year, William was accompanied by the Princess of Wales, who will not be attending this time as she continues her recovery.

The Bafta film awards is hosted by Scottish actor David Tennant and will feature performances by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Hannah Waddingham.

The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm.