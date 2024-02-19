Roman Kemp steps down from Capital Breakfast show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Roman Kemp steps down from Capital Breakfast show

By Press Association
Roman Kemp is standing down (Ian West/PA)
Roman Kemp is standing down (Ian West/PA)

Roman Kemp has announced he is stepping down from his Capital Breakfast show, 10 years after presenting his first programme for the station.

His last show will be on March 28, Capital’s parent company Global Radio confirmed.

Speaking on his morning programme on Monday, Kemp said: “What I can tell you is I’m not saying goodbye right now, I’m not leaving the show today and that’s it, but it’s not far away.

“It will come and that goodbye will come in five to six weeks. It’s not a decision that has come overnight either, it’s massive, I’ve not found it easy at all.

“Capital is my family, you as the wonderful listeners that you’ve been, you’ve been with me at my best times and my absolute lowest … Capital and Global have helped change me.

“I was 22 years old when I first joined Capital and it’s built me into the man that I am today, it is all that I know. But I know that now is the right time to leave and now is the right time to move on.”

Kemp was joined by co-hosts Sian Welby and Chris Stark as he continued: “You listening, and the people in this room, every single person in this room, my producing team, Sian and Chris, Sonny who has done it in the past, and Vick Hope who had done it in the past. It’s everyone.

“The next couple of weeks as I kind of approach the end of my time here on Capital, it’s going to be so tough.

“I love this place so much, I love it. I love the station, I love everything about it, Capital is my family.

“And I also love the connection that you and I, the listeners, have built together. It’s changed. I know that it started out as me being just Martin Kemp’s son, I hope that now you can call me your friend.”

Kemp joined Capital in 2014 when it was still a London station, before hosting the prestigious The Capital Evening Show in 2016.

He moved to Capital Breakfast in 2017 before the show launched nationwide in 2019.

Kemp, who is the son of Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp and Wham singer Shirlie Kemp, has also forged a career on television, including a documentary about mental health and suicide in young men.

Roman (left) and Martin Kemp (Matt Alexander/PA)

He also makes frequent appearances on Celebrity Gogglebox with his father.

Ashley Tabor-King, founder and executive president of Global, said: “Roman, it’s been a pleasure.  You’ve been a fantastic host and custodian of one of the biggest shows in UK radio, the Capital breakfast show.

“I’ve loved watching you grow and grow as a broadcaster and as a person and I wish you all the very best for whatever comes next.”

The new host of Capital Breakfast will be confirmed soon, the station said.