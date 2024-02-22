Acorns taken after they were planted by John Lennon and Yoko Ono go on display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Acorns taken after they were planted by John Lennon and Yoko Ono go on display

By Press Association
Julia Baird, sister of John Lennon and Roag Best, brother of former Beatles drummer Pete Best, with the two acorns that John Lennon and Yoko Ono planted at Coventry Cathedral, now on display at the Beatles Museum in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Two acorns which were apparently planted by John Lennon and Yoko Ono have gone on display in a museum after being seized from a drunk driver who claimed he had stolen them.

The acorns, the latest exhibit in the Liverpool Beatles Museum, are said to have been planted in the grounds of Coventry Cathedral by the Beatles singer and his wife at the start of their campaign for peace.

The couple visited the cathedral in 1968 to create a living art sculpture, with a wrought iron bench to surround where the two oak trees would grow.

The two acorns John Lennon and Yoko Ono planted at Coventry Cathedral are now on display at the Beatles Museum in Mathew Street, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

But the sculpture was reported to have caused upset with the cathedral canon, and within a week the acorns had been stolen and Lennon removed the bench.

More than 55 years after they were planted, the two acorns made their way to the museum, on Liverpool’s Mathew Street, in an envelope sent by retired police officer Mike Davies.

Mr Davies, a former traffic sergeant with Warwickshire Police, said they had been brought into Nuneaton police station by a man, of about 19 or 20, who had been caught drink driving outside Bedworth a few days after the cathedral planting.

He said the driver, who looked like a “typical lad about town”, and his girlfriend were Beatles fans who had returned to the cathedral after the planting ceremony and stolen the acorns, coating them in clear nail varnish to preserve them.

Because the acorns had no owner and, at the time, no value, Mr Davies said he could not charge the couple with theft.

The 88-year-old told the PA news agency: “They walked and the acorns were left. It was no good taking them back and replanting them because they were covered in nail varnish so wouldn’t grow.

“They were in my desk until I retired in 1980 when I put them in a cardboard box and that’s where they remained until I decided to start clearing out my own personal things.”

When Mr Davies came across the acorns last year it took him a moment to remember the story behind them.

“They were two seconds off going in the waste bin when I thought ‘that was John Lennon and Yoko Ono’,” he said.

Beatles Museum new exhibit
The acorns were sent to the museum by retired police officer Mike Davies (Peter Byrne/PA)

The great-grandfather, from Nuneaton, said he was not a fan of the Beatles, and preferred the music of American tenor Mario Lanza.

He searched Google for the details of the Beatles museum and decided “for the sake of a stamp” to post the acorns there to see if they were of interest.

In the letter he sent, he said: “If not, just bin them. I certainly have no interest in them being returned.”

On Thursday, the acorns went on display at the museum following an unveiling by Lennon’s sister Julia Baird.

Museum owner Roag Best, brother of the original Beatles drummer Pete Best, said: “John Lennon and Yoko Ono kicked off their whole peace movement with this art installation, where the acorns were planted.”

Lennon and Ono, who famously held “bed-ins” as part of their anti-war message, went on to send acorns to leaders across the world to promote peace.