Noel Fielding says Hugh Bonneville compared his acting to Paddington Bear

By Press Association
Hugh Bonneville (left) with Noel Fielding, who both star in new Apple TV+ series The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin (Yui Mok/PA)
Hugh Bonneville (left) with Noel Fielding, who both star in new Apple TV+ series The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin (Yui Mok/PA)

Noel Fielding has said that Hugh Bonneville compared his acting to that of Paddington Bear.

They both star in the new Apple TV+ series The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin, with Fielding playing the title role of the notorious highwayman and Bonneville taking on the role of thief catcher and criminal Jonathan Wild.

The Great British Bake Off host Fielding claimed that Paddington star Bonneville said working with him was like acting with the CGI bear, voiced by Bafta-winning actor Ben Whishaw.

Eddie Kadi (pictured) joined Fielding and Bonneville on The Jonathan Ross Show (Ian West/PA)

He told ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show: “I said to him (Bonneville) that ‘I don’t want to get all gushy but I’ve really learnt quite a lot working with you’ and we were chatting and I said ‘Did you enjoy working with me?’ and he said it was a bit like working with Paddington.”

Elsewhere, Fielding spoke about the possibility of bringing back BBC surreal comedy series The Mighty Boosh, which he created with comedy partner Julian Barratt.

He said: “Never say never. I’d love to but I don’t know, we’re getting older. It would be like Last Of The Summer Wine.”

Also joining Ross was Sexy Beast star and actor Ray Winstone, comedian and writer Katherine Ryan and comedian Eddie Kadi, with rock band The Vaccines performing in the studio.

Kadi, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing last year and was the fourth contestant to be sent home, also spoke about touring with American singer Lauryn Hill, known for her re-recording of Killing Me Softly With His Song.

He said Hill “is so gracious” and “a lot of people always talk about she turns up late to gigs but she never turned up late once – she was on time”.

Ray Winstone with daughter and fellow actor Jaime Winstone (Ian West/PA)

Kadi added: “There was a day where she came up and she said ‘Eddie, we’ve had a great day. Let’s go and do laser tag’.

“She shut down this place and we turned up to do laser tag, she was on the opposite side. I had a great time, so much love for her.”

Ray Winstone spoke about his daughter, the actress Jaime Winstone – who played Barbara Windsor in the TV series Babs – tying the knot last year to James Suckling, a founder of a creative agency.

Winstone said: “I’ve got to say it was probably the best wedding I’ve been to. The night was wonderful and it took me four days to get over it. It was kind of like being 25 again – I partied like no tomorrow.”

On being a grandfather to Jaime’s son Raymond, Winstone said it is “like seeing your kids grow up again”.

“When I was younger, I was working and you didn’t get that pleasure so much so you’re living it as a grandfather now,” he added.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 9.35pm on ITV1 and ITVX.