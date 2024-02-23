World-renowned music conductor pleads guilty to child sex offences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World-renowned music conductor pleads guilty to child sex offences

By Press Association
Jan Latham-Koenig was made an OBE in 2020 (Yui Mok/PA)
Jan Latham-Koenig was made an OBE in 2020 (Yui Mok/PA)

A world-renowned classical music conductor has pleaded guilty to two child sex offences, including messaging someone he believed to be a 14-year-old boy.

Appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, Jan Latham-Koenig, 70, admitted arranging sex acts with someone he thought was a teenager, but was in fact an undercover police officer.

The defendant was charged with intentionally arranging or facilitating an act of sexual activity with a child between December 9 last year and January 11.

He was also charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child for the purpose of sexual gratification between the same dates.

Mr Latham-Koenig gave no indication to a third charge of attempting to meet a person under the age of 16 and engage in sexual activity during or after the meeting.

Prosecuting, Jason Seetal told the court the defendant initially started chatting with an undercover officer posing as a child through a dating app, before progressing to WhatsApp.

The court heard the officer was working as part of an investigation by detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command.

Mr Seetal said a meeting between Mr Latham-Koenig and the child was due to take place at a Cafe Nero in Victoria train station.

The defendant was arrested at the station last month.

Mr Latham-Koenig, of Pelham Crescent, South Kensington, spoke to confirm his name and address in court.

He was made an OBE in 2020 for services to music and UK-Russian cultural relations.

He has conducted the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, and all the BBC ensembles.

District Judge John Law granted the defendant conditional bail and set a plea and trial preparation hearing in relation to the third charge at Southwark Crown Court on March 22.