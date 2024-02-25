Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan announce split after five years together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan announce split after five years together

By Press Association
Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan (Ian West/PA)
Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan (Ian West/PA)

Footballer Romeo Beckham has announced he has split from his girlfriend Mia Regan after five years together.

The 21-year-old son of former England football captain David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham had been dating the model since 2019.

After speculation circulated online that the couple were no longer together, Romeo confirmed they had gone their separate ways in a post to his Instagram Stories on Sunday.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Nine – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Alongside a photo of the pair pulling a funny face at each other while out on a country walk, he wrote: “Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love.

“We still have a lot of respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will.”

Regan also shared a selfie picture of herself and Romeo posing together as she confirmed the split on her Instagram page.

“This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!!”, she wrote.

“Love takes different forms & paths as you mature.

Beckham documentary premiere
Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz, Harper, David, Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at the premiere of Netflix’s documentary series Beckham in London (Ian West/PA)

“We aren’t tougher romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another… after 5 years we friendzoned each other heheh.”

Romeo plays for Brentford B football club after he signed a one-year transfer deal from Inter Miami last year – the US team co-owned by his father.

He is the second eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham after his 24-year-old brother Brooklyn.

The celebrity couple’s youngest children are 19-year-old Cruz and 12-year-old Harper.