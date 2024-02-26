Anton Du Beke teams up with choreographer Bill Deamer for his ‘best’ tour yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Anton Du Beke teams up with choreographer Bill Deamer for his ‘best’ tour yet

By Press Association
Anton Du Beke with dancers whilst rehearsing for his upcoming tour(Aaron Chown/PA)
Anton Du Beke has teamed up with Olivier-winning choreographer Bill Deamer for his new UK tour which he says will be his “best yet”.

Showman – An Evening With Anton Du Beke will see the Strictly Come Dancing judge dance a variety of styles including ballroom, tap and the Argentine tango.

Kicking off next month, the 57-year-old will also be joined by singer Lance Ellington, a live band and a company of dancers at the string of shows.

Anton Du Beke practices with a dancer whilst rehearsing for his upcoming tour (Aaron Chown/PA)

Du Beke said: “I am always excited to be going out on the road, but this tour is the best yet.

“It has everything I love: songs, dance, chat and laughter – it’s my idea of a perfect evening.”

The professional dancer described the show as a “complete extravaganza of song, dance and laughter” and teased that it will be a “fusion of every type of dance you can think of”.

He added: “I can’t wait for audiences to see the whole show, but I’m particularly excited about the spectacular tap medley we have included.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, and so to have it choreographed by the legendary Bill Deamer and to be performing it with my amazing company of dancers is just wonderful.

“And of course, the audience are also going to be able to ask me questions again during the Q&A segment – so fire away, my loves! This is your chance to ask me anything you’d like.”

Dance choreographer Bill Deamer whilst rehearsing for Anton du Beke’s upcoming tour (Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

Du Beke and Deamer first met more more than 15 years ago when they both worked on a show at the London Palladium and then later came together again on Strictly.

However, this will mark the first time the pair have worked together on one of Du Beke’s tours.

“When he asked me this year, I said: ‘Let’s do it, but if we’re going to do it, we’re going to do musical theatre’,” Deamer recalled.

“The discipline that ballroom and Latin dancers have is really the same discipline as musical theatre dancers and when you put the two together… That’s when the magic happens.”

Showman: An Evening With Anton du Beke kicks off next month (Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

 
The tour kicks off in Dartford on Sunday March 3 and will travel throughout the UK, visiting areas including Bournemouth, Chester, Halifax, Nottingham, Reading, Swansea and Wimbledon.
 
Du Beke was the longest-serving professional dancer on Strictly, having been a fixture on the BBC One series since it began in 2004, until he swapped the dancefloor for the judging panel to take over from departing judge Bruno Tonioli permanently in 2021.

Tickets for Showman – An Evening with Anton Du Beke can be booked at his website www.antontour.com 