Dave Myers’ best moments: From Strictly to collapsed puddings

By Press Association
Dave Myers, one of TV’s Hairy Bikers, who has died (Ian West/PA)
Dave Myers as one half of cooking and presenting duo The Hairy Bikers had a range of standout TV moments.

The 66-year-old TV presenter and chef, who died on Wednesday, was known for his good humour while he presented numerous travel and cooking shows with co-host Si King.

Here is a round-up of his time on the small screen:

Singing Bat Out Of Hell for Children In Need

In 2010, Myers and King did a rendition of the Meat Loaf track for charity.

Both alternating between dressing in black and white suits and dirty white aprons they performed Bat Out Of Hell in a cafe, to raise money for Children In Need.

Riding into TV studios

Known for their motorbikes, the pair would often grace the sets of TV studios by riding in.

In 2016, they surprised the then This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield with bikes in the studio hallway before leaving their helmets and jackets littered around the ITV daytime programme’s sofa.

Dragging Karen Hauer on the ground during Strictly Come Dancing

While competing on the BBC dance show in 2013, Myers did a cha cha routine to Maroon 5 song Moves Like Jagger.

Doing exaggerated moves in a flamboyant silver shirt, he took professional Karen Hauer by the leg and pulled her along the dancefloor.

His energetic dances were memorable for their exuberance and then-judge Bruno Tonioli praised him for being “entertaining” but he ended up being booted off while doing a tango to I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers half way through the series.

Being trapped in a bank

On an episode of BBC comedy panel show Would I Lie To You?, Myers revealed that he was trapped in a merchant bank while a security guard at the age of 22.

He said he ended up shut in there from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day evening in 1980 because there was no relief and he was not given the keys for the bank.

Collapsed pudding

While appearing on the BBC’s Saturday Kitchen, Myers and King struggled to get a fruit pudding out of dish.

And despite Myers slamming the bowl down on the table a few times and King stepping in to help, the pudding came out collapsed.

He joked: “Generally it just relaxes, a bit like when my wife takes her Spanx off.”

While laughing on air, they tried to save the pudding by putting some berries and herbs on for decoration.