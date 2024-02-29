Matthew Potts targeting England recall after ‘massive step forward’ with Lions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Matthew Potts targeting England recall after ‘massive step forward’ with Lions

By Press Association
Matthew Potts believes his time with England Lions this winter has improved his game (Mike Egerton/PA)
Matthew Potts is ready to press his claims for a Test recall this summer after a starring role for England Lions in India saw the seamer take “a massive step forward”.

The Durham bowler missed out on the senior tour, which concludes in Dharamsala next week with the tourists 3-1 down, but grabbed his opportunity with England’s second string with both hands.

In three four-day matches against India A, Potts was the most prolific wicket-taker from either side, claiming 20 scalps at an average of 16.95, including back-to-back six-fors.

  • 104.4 overs
  • 20 wickets
  • 16.95 average
  • 6/57 best figures

With all six of his Tests caps coming on home soil, Potts believes the experience has already made him a better player and hopes it can provide a springboard for the next phase of his international career.

“Of course I was disappointed not to get in the 16 for India, anyone in my position would be, but I’ve used the chance to learn with the Lions,” he told the PA news agency.

“It was nice to put some performances together out there on pitches that weren’t offering me too much. It’s been a case of proving to myself, and hopefully showing the selectors, that I’m heading in the right direction.

“It was a massive step forward for me in my journey as a cricketer, because I want to be a rounded bowler – not just someone who is useful in England. It was good, hard cricket and big learning experience.

Matthew Potts
Matthew Potts has played six Tests for England (John Walton/PA)

“You’ve got to work slightly harder out there because of the temperatures and the pitches but that’s to be expected; if you find it easy then you’re doing it wrong because you’re not learning.

“I’ve built up some knowledge and some wisdom out there and if there’s a slot open (with England) know I can be effective. There will be spots available to compete for this summer and I have an eye on that. I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing, nudging my name forward, see what happens.”

Potts, who was handed a two-year central contract in October, is now planning to throw himself into pre-season with promoted Durham after two prolific campaigns in Division Two.

With Stuart Broad now retired, Ollie Robinson’s status uncertain after a disappointing return to the side in Ranchi and Gus Atkinson so far untried at Test level, there is a route opening for a 25-year-old with 23 Test wickets at 29.26 and the likes of Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli among his victims.

“I leave selection to selectors, they pick the best squads they can to do the job, and I can only control my end and put in performances,” he said.

“When you’re not selected you try and glean as much information as you can and work out where you can get better. Look at Jimmy Anderson, 41 and still working, still getting better.

“I didn’t change too much in India but I worked on different methods of dismissal. There were very few outside edges so I was looking for lbws and bowled, trying to hit the stumps a bit more often, and that’s another string to my bow.

“I want to get out there bowling, taking wickets and winning games of cricket for Durham. That’s what got me into the England team in the first place.”