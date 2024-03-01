Sir Rod Stewart and Jools Holland ‘delighted’ as album debuts at number one

Sir Rod Stewart and Jools Holland’s collaborative album Swing Fever has topped the UK chart.

The record is comprised of covers from the big band era, featuring tracks including Lullaby Of Broadway, Good Rockin’ Tonight and Pennies From Heaven.

Speaking to the Official Charts Company after the record was confirmed at number one in the album chart, Sir Rod, 79, said: “Are we happy about this, Jools? Totally unexpected.”

Holland, 66, added: “I’m so happy, (this has) never happened to me before. So I’m delighted, thank-you so much.”

It is the first number one UK album for Holland, who is best known for fronting BBC Two show Later… With Jools Holland, on which he brings together artists for live performances.

Sir Rod, who is the former frontman of rock band Faces, last had a number one album more than four years ago with You’re In My Heart, which featured some of his classic vocal tracks accompanied by new arrangements from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

He now has 11 chart-topping albums to his name, which means he draws level with David Bowie, Taylor Swift and U2, according to the Official Charts Company.

Sir Rod and Holland have been promoting their album on TV shows including Dancing On Ice, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Sir Rod has described Swing Fever as “a celebration of the joy and spirit of swing music”.

Jools Holland and Sir Rod Stewart during a signing session for their new collaborative studio album Swing Fever (Yui Mok/PA)

Elsewhere in the album chart, Millennials by Scottish indie outfit The Snuts debuted at number two, while Stick Season by American singer-songwriter Noah Kahan remained at number three.

In fourth spot is The Weeknd’s 2021 album The Highlights, while Thanks For Hating by rapper Potter Payper has debuted at number five.

For the second week in a row, Beyonce’s Texas Hold ‘Em tops the UK singles chart.

In second spot is Lose Control by Teddy Swims, with Beautiful Things by Benson Boone at number three.

Stick Season by Kahan is at number four, while End Of Beginning by indie outfit Djo has moved up six places to number five.