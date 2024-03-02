Rob Beckett turns up at Brit Awards in inflatable giraffe costume

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Rob Beckett turns up at Brit Awards in inflatable giraffe costume

By Press Association
Rob Beckett attending the Brit Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)
Rob Beckett attending the Brit Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

Rob Beckett has turned up at the 2024 Brit Awards dressed in an inflatable giraffe outfit.

The comedian and presenter posed for photos on the red carpet in the costume, which is yellow and black and complete with boggling eyeballs and brown hooves, with just his hands, arms and face visible.

The Brit Awards 2024 – Arrivals – London
Rob Beckett wore an inflatable giraffe outfit to the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

Beckett was captured joking around, tilting his head forward so the back legs of the outfit lifted off the ground.

He was also photographed sticking both his thumbs up as stars made their way to the O2 Arena for the ceremony.

The unique fashion choice left social media users bemused, with one X user suggesting it may be a way of promoting his upcoming tour called Giraffe, which begins in November and ends in February 2026.

As part of the tour, he will perform in venues including the London Palladium.

Another X user compared Beckett to the Toys R Us mascot – Geoffrey the Giraffe.