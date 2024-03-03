Lucy Watson gives birth to first child with James Dunmore

Lucy Watson has given birth to her first child with husband and fellow former Made In Chelsea star James Dunmore.

The couple announced her pregnancy in September last year and had a son on Saturday.

On Instagram, she shared a short post showing a black and white image of her and Dunmore and their baby in hospital.

She wrote: “He’s here 2/3/24.”

Ex-Made In Chelsea stars such as Sam Thompson, Francesca Hull and Jamie Laing were quick to congratulate the couple.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Thompson shared heart emojis and wrote: “Come on!!!!”

Laing wrote: “Congrats guys.”

Watson previously dated Laing, who is now married to Sophie Habboo, while being on E4’s hit reality series.

Made In Chelsea also documented the relationship between Dunmore and Watson before they left the show in 2016.

The couple moved in together the next year, when Watson revealed on Instagram they had bought their first home as a pair.

She married her long-term partner in 2021.