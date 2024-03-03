Kim Kardashian wears black dress with Balenciaga price tag left on

Kim Kardashian has worn a black dress with a visible price tag left on the outfit during Paris Fashion Week.

The reality TV star and businesswoman, 43, appeared to be making a deliberate decision to reference fashion house Balenciaga as she arrived for their show on Sunday.

She shared an Instagram story showing the tag still attached to the back of the lace turtleneck outfit, which had long sleeves that covered passed her hand.

Kardashian captioned the video with text saying: “It’s always Balenciaga for me.”

The models for the Autumn-Winter 2024-2025 season show also walked the runways with clothing that had rectangle labels tied to strings.

Kardashian looked at the new looks alongside tennis legend Serena Williams, who wore a blue fur-style coat and a black dress.

The reality star is known for her long association with the brand, and walked her first Paris couture show with Balenciaga in July 2022.

In 2021 she arrived for the Met Gala in a full length Balenciaga black outfit that completely covered her face and featured a long train.