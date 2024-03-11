Adam Sandler spotted at Stamford Bridge cheering on Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Adam Sandler spotted at Stamford Bridge cheering on Chelsea

By Press Association
Actor Adam Sandler in the stands at Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA)
Actor Adam Sandler in the stands at Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA)

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler cheered on Chelsea Football Club at Stamford Bridge in London on Monday evening.

The US star, 57, was pictured sporting the club colours in a blue jumper and a black winter jacket as he sat in a suite overlooking the pitch ahead of kick-off, as Chelsea faced Newcastle United in the Premier League.

It is understood the actor was a guest of Chelsea’s American co-owner Todd Boehly.

The Monday evening game is the first Premier League match Mauricio Pochettino’s team has played in front of their own fans since since being booed off at the end of a 4-2 defeat to Wolves early in February.

There was also criticism after they failed to beat a depleted Liverpool team in the Carabao Cup final two weeks ago.

Chelsea v Newcastle United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Actor Adam Sandler in the stands ahead of the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA)

US stars have had a bigger presence at British football games in recent years, with Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney co-owning Wrexham, Creed star Michael B Jordan becoming a minority stakeholder in AFC Bournemouth and NFL star Tom Brady investing in Birmingham City.

Sandler first rose to fame as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, before launching a successful film career with top hits including Happy Gilmore, The Wedding Singer and You Don’t Mess With The Zohan.

Known for his slapstick comedy, Sandler has also excelled in dramatic roles in films including Punch-Drunk Love and Uncut Gems.