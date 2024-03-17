The Color Purple comes out on top at NAACP Image Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

The Color Purple comes out on top at NAACP Image Awards

By Press Association
Danielle Brooks was joined onstage by fellow cast members from the film (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Blitz Bazawule’s remake of The Color Purple has come out on top at the NAACP Image Awards.

The film, which is a reimagining of Alice Walker’s 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, won best motion picture at the ceremony which took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Saturday.

American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino took home best actress for her role as Celie in the film, while Hidden Figures star Taraji P Henson won the best supporting actress prize for her portrayal of Shug Avery, and Colman Domingo was awarded best supporting actor for his portrayal of Albert “Mister” Johnson.

55th NAACP Image Awards – Show
Fantasia Barrino accepted the award for outstanding actress in a motion picture during the 55th NAACP Image Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The story depicts the growing up and self-realisation of Celie, a young African-American girl, who overcomes oppression and abuse to find fulfilment and independence.

Domingo also won in the best actor category for his role in Rustin, as the man who helped Martin Luther King Jr and others organise the 1963 March on Washington.

Rap superstar Usher won the top gong of entertainer of the year following on from his Super Bowl half-time show earlier this year.

It was also previously announced that the Grammy-winning musician would receive the president’s award during the ceremony.

55th NAACP Image Awards – Press Room
Usher posed with his award during the event (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Oprah Winfrey, who starred in a previous version of The Color Purple in 1985 alongside Whoopi Goldberg and Danny Glover, made a surprise appearance to present Usher with the entertainment award.

The 55th annual NAACP Image Awards were hosted by rapper and actress Queen Latifah.

The NAACP, which stands for the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People, was set up in 1909 in response to ongoing violence against black people and is the US’s largest and most preeminent civil rights organisation, with more than two million activists.

Its Image Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and performances of black and minority ethnic people in the arts.