Ekin-Su Culculoglu on skipping CBB final: I wanted to avoid being uncomfortable

By Press Association
Ekin-Su Culculoglu said that she is beginning a new chapter after choosing to miss the Celebrity Big Brother final (Victoria Jones/PA)
Ekin-Su Culculoglu has said she did not join the Celebrity Big Brother final along with other evicted contestants as she wanted to avoid an “potentially uncomfortable situation”.

The reality star, who since winning ITV2’s Love Island in 2022 has taken part in the American version of The Traitors on Peacock and ITV’s Dancing On Ice, departed the Big Brother house before Friday’s episode.

The 29-year-old previously said that she felt her fellow contestants did not think she was being herself during her time on the show.

While she was in the house, her social media account claimed that she had been hit by “hateful comments, trolling, name calling and physical abuse threats”.

In a Saturday Instagram story, Culculoglu wrote: “I know it’s unlike me to hide away, but I’ve been taking some time to reflect.

“Sometimes in our lowest moments, we learn the most important lessons about ourselves. I hope you don’t think I was selfish for setting boundaries and putting my own needs first last night.

“I’m fully aware that not everybody will understand my absence, or think it was the right decision to make, but it was the right decision for me.

“I chose to remove myself from a potentially uncomfortable situation that I preferred to avoid. I’m proud of myself for recognising what I need during this time, despite the hate that might come my way.

“Accountability is key and when I’m ready, I will give some context around these past few weeks. Thank you to everybody who has sent kindness my way, I see you, and I appreciate you. The new chapter starts now.

“I hope everybody enjoyed watching the CBB final. A huge congratulations to David (Potts) for the win.”

Marisha Wallace and Ekin-Su clashed after the theatre star nominated her friend for eviction (Ian West/PA)

In the final episode, which was broadcast live, Ibiza Weekender star Potts beat Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin, Coronation Street actor Colson Smith, former X Factor judge Louis Walsh and former This Morning presenter Fern Britton.

Before Culculoglu was eliminated, she was nominated for eviction by theatre star Marisha Wallace, who was her friend on the series.

Wallace said on the show she was concerned that the reality star would “win the public vote” in a potential future final.

She also accused her of playing “games before”, which appeared to be in reference to Culculoglu competing on other reality shows.

Ekin-Su has taken part in other reality shows since winning Love Island including the US edition of The Traitors and Dancing on Ice (Jonathan Brady/PA)

During Celebrity Big Brother Late And Live show, Culculoglu addressed the comments following her being told to leave the house.

She said she felt that “is fair” because of her past on Love Island, but added, “you should never judge a person on their past”.

She said: “You can’t predict life and just because I won Love Island, doesn’t mean you win every show.

“Just because you win once doesn’t mean you win another one and another one, just because you have a fan base.”

Wallace and YouTuber Zeze Millz were among the eliminated celebrities who attended ITV’s first Celebrity Big Brother final.