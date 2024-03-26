Kate Garraway: I am ashamed that paying for husband’s care left me in debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kate Garraway: I am ashamed that paying for husband’s care left me in debt

By Press Association
Kate Garraway (Yui Mok/PA)
Kate Garraway (Yui Mok/PA)

Kate Garraway has said she is “ashamed” of the fact the care bills for husband Derek Draper have left her in debt.

The Good Morning Britain (GMB) star has revealed she was spending £16,000 a month on care for her husband before he died in January at the age of 56 after a lengthy battle with the long-term effects of Covid.

The presenter said the cost of his basic care exceeded her ITV salary and did not factor in his therapies, the mortgage payments or other household expenses.

She told ITV’s GMB: “I am ashamed of the fact I’m in debt. I have an incredible job that I love that’s very well paid.

“I’m not a carer travelling miles, paying their own transport to go and help somebody for minimum wage.

“I’m somebody that is very well paid and so I just feel a shame that I couldn’t make it work.”

The final year of Draper’s life is documented in a new programme, in which he speaks on camera for the first time, saying: “I want you to hear my story.”

The documentary shows the couple in their daily life, including a scene of him undergoing mobility therapy, and wailing and branding himself “pathetic” as he struggles to stand up to grab a walking frame.

Garraway said: “There’s a piece in the documentary where he’s very distressed.

“People might look at it and think, ‘Why is she not in the room with him?’ and, Jake, the amazing carer that has been with him on and off throughout the journey comes in and says, ‘I think he needs you’ and of course I go, but the reason why I’m not in there is that I’m piling through papers to launch yet another appeal.

“And I look back at that, and I think ‘oh my god, people are going through that without the experience of processing information that we get as training in this job’.”

During her appearance on GMB, Garraway questioned Education Secretary Gillian Keegan on what the Government is doing to support carers.

She asked her: “When you come out of hospital, you are on your own. And you can fight and fight and fight but the system somehow makes you feel like you’re always losing. Why is that?”

In the documentary Garraway also details how Draper’s health struggles and her role as his carer affected their relationship.

She says: “I have accepted that (my future as a carer) but how that translates into the relationship is a work in progress.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Kate Garraway with her husband Derek Draper and her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Sometimes you show love with a big bunch of flowers, sometimes it’s bringing a cup of tea at the right moment, and he can’t do any of those things for me.

“So he’s trying to work out how to love me – I know he loves me but how does he show that? And I’m trying to work out if I feel loved by him. I know I am loved, so we have got a whole journey to go on there.”

– Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story airs on Tuesday March 26 at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV.