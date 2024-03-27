First look at new cast of Race Across The World as they travel to east Asia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

First look at new cast of Race Across The World as they travel to east Asia

By Press Association
Race Across The World series four (Studio Lambert/BBC/Pete Dadds/PA)
Race Across The World series four (Studio Lambert/BBC/Pete Dadds/PA)

A first look image has been released of the contestants taking part in the fourth series of Race Across The World.

Five teams of two will journey from northernmost Japan to the Indonesian island of Lombok in east Asia in the BBC show, which will return to screens next month.

This year’s pairs include mother and daughter duos Brydie and Sharon and Eugenie and Isabel.

Also taking part is married couple Stephen and Viv, brother and sister duo Betty and James and best friends Alfie and Owen.

Japan Travel Stock
The contestants will travel to the Sapporo TV Tower in Odori Park Sapporo, Japan (David Davies/PA)

A first look image from the reality programme shows the contestants standing in front of the Sapporo TV Tower, located in Odori Park in the northern city of Sapporo, Japan.

Across the eight hour-long episodes, contestants will leave behind their smartphones and bank cards to battle it out in a 15,000km race which will involve crossing several countries and skirting the path of the ring of fire, a string of volcanoes and sites of seismic activity.

After the five groups race against one another one pair will emerge victorious and claim the cash prize of £20,000.

In 2023 the first ever celebrity version of the series aired and was won by broadcaster Alex Beresford and his father Noel.

The other celebrity contestants were McFly star Harry Judd, All Saints singer Mel Blatt and racing driver Billy Monger, who were all joined by a family member for the adventure.

The series has been nominated in the factual entertainment category at the 2024 Bafta TV awards.

Race Across The World begins on Wednesday April 10 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.