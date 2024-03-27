First look at new cast of Race Across The World as they travel to east Asia

A first look image has been released of the contestants taking part in the fourth series of Race Across The World.

Five teams of two will journey from northernmost Japan to the Indonesian island of Lombok in east Asia in the BBC show, which will return to screens next month.

This year’s pairs include mother and daughter duos Brydie and Sharon and Eugenie and Isabel.

Also taking part is married couple Stephen and Viv, brother and sister duo Betty and James and best friends Alfie and Owen.

The contestants will travel to the Sapporo TV Tower in Odori Park Sapporo, Japan (David Davies/PA)

A first look image from the reality programme shows the contestants standing in front of the Sapporo TV Tower, located in Odori Park in the northern city of Sapporo, Japan.

Across the eight hour-long episodes, contestants will leave behind their smartphones and bank cards to battle it out in a 15,000km race which will involve crossing several countries and skirting the path of the ring of fire, a string of volcanoes and sites of seismic activity.

After the five groups race against one another one pair will emerge victorious and claim the cash prize of £20,000.

In 2023 the first ever celebrity version of the series aired and was won by broadcaster Alex Beresford and his father Noel.

The other celebrity contestants were McFly star Harry Judd, All Saints singer Mel Blatt and racing driver Billy Monger, who were all joined by a family member for the adventure.

The series has been nominated in the factual entertainment category at the 2024 Bafta TV awards.

Race Across The World begins on Wednesday April 10 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.