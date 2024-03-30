Sam Thompson becomes fifth JLS member in Saturday Night Takeaway performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Thompson becomes fifth JLS member in Saturday Night Takeaway performance

By Press Association
Sam Thompson made an appearance on Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (Ian West/PA)
Reality star Sam Thompson became the temporary fifth member of pop group JLS in a surprise cameo during a performance on Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The reigning I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! champion had previously expressed his love for the group and learned the dance to Everybody In Love and She Makes Me Wanna while he was in the jungle last year alongside JLS member Marvin Humes.

On Saturday night, Thompson took to the stage to sing alongside group members Humes, Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams and JB Gill.

Welcoming the former Made In Chelsea star to the stage, Humes said: “For one night only, please welcome your reigning king of the jungle, Mr Sam Thompson.”

Thompson performed alongside the group who found fame on The X Factor before telling hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “If 17-year-old me could see this, he would die.”

Asked if he was enjoying his year as king of the jungle, Thompson added: “I’m having the best year in the world, it’s all down to you guys.”

When he was a celebrity contestant on the hit ITV programme in 2023, Thompson said JLS was a “huge part of my earlier life”.

After teaching him some dance moves on the show, Humes admitted Thompson “was pretty good” and said: “We’re working on maybe a tour when we get out of here.”