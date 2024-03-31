Georgia Steel’s family subject of death threats during Love Island: All Stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Georgia Steel’s family subject of death threats during Love Island: All Stars

By Press Association
Georgia Steel has spoken out about the online trolling she recieved after appearing on Love Island: All Stars (Ian West/PA)
Georgia Steel has spoken out about the online trolling she recieved after appearing on Love Island: All Stars (Ian West/PA)

Reality star Georgia Steel has said her family and friends received death threats while she was on Love Island: All Stars.

The 26-year-old featured on the fourth series of the hit ITV dating show in 2018 and returned for the All Stars version in January where she placed fourth in her couple with islander Toby Aromolaran.

During her time on the show a statement was posted to her Instagram which said Steel had been subject to “vile threats and nasty messages”.

Speaking about the online trolling to Sky News, Steel said: “I don’t think anyone can kind of prepare you for that.

“You don’t really know how to process that if I’m honest, you’re quite scared, you don’t know if the whole world hates you.

“I felt like everyone hated me.”

“My family and my friends, they had death threats”, she said.

“My mum got messages – ‘how could you raise a girl like this?’

ITV Palooza 2019 – London
Georgia Steel has spoken about the online trolling she has receieved (Ian West/PA)

“Yeah, which is awful, because like in reality… I just want to make the people that support and love me proud.”

Speaking to the trolls, she added: “Would you really say it to their face? And also would you be happy if the consequences were really bad?

“It could just take that one comment that tips someone over the edge.”

Steel found herself under fire for her behaviour on the show after several clips showing her connections with the different contestants were played during the PDA Awards – sparking criticism online.

A spokesperson from ITV said at the time: “We would always urge our viewers to be kind when engaging in social media conversations about our Islanders, and to remember that they are real people with feelings.”