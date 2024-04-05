This Morning’s Alison Hammond apologises for Billy Crudup’s language on air

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
This Morning’s Alison Hammond apologises for Billy Crudup’s language on air

By Press Association
Billy Crudup appeared on ITV show This Morning (Ian West/PA)
This Morning presenter Alison Hammond has apologised for American actor Billy Crudup’s use of “colourful language” after he swore live on the ITV1 show.

The New York-born actor, who plays Cory Ellison on TV series The Morning Show, was discussing the creative choices he has taken in his career before he used the word “pissed”.

Crudup said: “I was just talking with one of my co-stars on something else I’m working on and he said, ‘What did you do after (the film) Almost Famous?’. And I said, ‘I did The Elephant Man on Broadway’, and he was like, ‘Well, weren’t your agents pissed?’. And I said, ‘Yes, they were really pissed’.”

After this Hammond excused his language and said: “Billy we don’t say that word in England… so apologies for Billy’s colourful language, I know you can say it in America.”

Crudup asked what he had said and Hammond responded: “The one (word) with the P”.

Crudup asked if the word describes the act of being drunk and said he meant to use the word “irritated”.

The 55-year-old, who has appeared in films including Almost Famous (2000) and Big Fish (2003), spoke about his West End debut in Harry Clarke, which is being staged at the Ambassadors Theatre, while on the show.

Explaining the concept of the play to Dermot O’Leary, 50, and Hammond, 49, he said the show is about a young man in Indiana who starts to adopt an English accent and develops the alter-ego of a “London tough guy” in response to his father’s ill-treatment of him.

National Television Awards 2022 – London
Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)

The American actor, who is married to actress Naomi Watts, also spoke about TV series The Morning Show, which follows the inner workings of the cutthroat world of American breakfast TV show production and stars actresses Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

The Emmy award winner explained that Friends actress Aniston, 55, helped him to secure the role as she had showed him the script and asked him if he liked any of the characters.

Also on Friday’s show, presenters O’Leary and Hammond spoke to Master Chef UK judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace while GP Dr Sara Kayat answered calls from the public about their health issues.