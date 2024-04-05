This Morning’s Alison Hammond apologises for Billy Crudup’s language on air

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond has apologised for American actor Billy Crudup’s use of “colourful language” after he swore live on the ITV1 show.

The New York-born actor, who plays Cory Ellison on TV series The Morning Show, was discussing the creative choices he has taken in his career before he used the word “pissed”.

Crudup said: “I was just talking with one of my co-stars on something else I’m working on and he said, ‘What did you do after (the film) Almost Famous?’. And I said, ‘I did The Elephant Man on Broadway’, and he was like, ‘Well, weren’t your agents pissed?’. And I said, ‘Yes, they were really pissed’.”

Get ready for the weekend with a sneak peek into your Friday's episode of This Morning! 👀 pic.twitter.com/gvusKt118Y — This Morning (@thismorning) April 4, 2024

After this Hammond excused his language and said: “Billy we don’t say that word in England… so apologies for Billy’s colourful language, I know you can say it in America.”

Crudup asked what he had said and Hammond responded: “The one (word) with the P”.

Crudup asked if the word describes the act of being drunk and said he meant to use the word “irritated”.

The 55-year-old, who has appeared in films including Almost Famous (2000) and Big Fish (2003), spoke about his West End debut in Harry Clarke, which is being staged at the Ambassadors Theatre, while on the show.

Explaining the concept of the play to Dermot O’Leary, 50, and Hammond, 49, he said the show is about a young man in Indiana who starts to adopt an English accent and develops the alter-ego of a “London tough guy” in response to his father’s ill-treatment of him.

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)

The American actor, who is married to actress Naomi Watts, also spoke about TV series The Morning Show, which follows the inner workings of the cutthroat world of American breakfast TV show production and stars actresses Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

The Emmy award winner explained that Friends actress Aniston, 55, helped him to secure the role as she had showed him the script and asked him if he liked any of the characters.

Also on Friday’s show, presenters O’Leary and Hammond spoke to Master Chef UK judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace while GP Dr Sara Kayat answered calls from the public about their health issues.