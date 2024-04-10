Olly Murs to headline Flackstock as festival returns for its third year

British singer Olly Murs will headline Flackstock when the festival returns for its third year, it has been announced.

The event, being held in July in honour of the late TV presenter Caroline Flack, first took place in 2022, set up by a committee that includes Flack’s mother Christine and friends Natalie Pinkham and Dawn O’Porter.

Flack, who won the 12th series of Strictly Come Dancing and was known for presenting Love Island, took her life at the age of 40 in February 2020.

Caroline Flack in 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Murs, 39, who co-hosted The Xtra Factor alongside Flack, performed at the music event held in the grounds of Englefield House, Berkshire, in 2022 and 2023 but said this year’s festival will be his first time performing a full set.

“It’s going to be amazing to be back at Flackstock this year,” he said.

“For the past two years I’ve been there for the closing of the night and performed Sweet Caroline.

“But this year we are doing a full set for the crowd, and I can’t wait to perform at this day festival in Caroline’s memory.

“This isn’t just a gig – it’s something that’s raised nearly half a million pounds for four brilliant charities and it’s a pleasure to be there to help raise even more for them on behalf of Caz.”

In addition to Murs, the first main acts to be announced for the event include All Saints singer Shaznay Lewis, The X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson, Scottish music artist Tom Walker, The One And Only singer Chesney Hawkes and band NewDad.

Keith Lemon, aka Leigh Francis, on stage with Louise Redknapp, Kimberly Wyatt and Pixie Lott during the Flackstock festival (Suzan Moore/PA)

There will also be an onstage appearance from fitness and health coach Joe Wicks.

Caroline’s mother Christine said: “I can’t believe we are in our third year and have Olly performing a full set this time round.

“Last year was bigger and more successful than we could have ever imagined so we are thrilled the festival is coming back for a third time.

“Raising so much money for these brilliant charities was exactly what we’d hoped for – providing a legacy for my Caroline.

“As I’ve said before, Carrie was never more herself or happier than at a music festival with her sister and her friends.

“It’s just incredible to have the support of these excellent acts for a third time and it will be a day not to be missed.

“A big thank you to everyone involved for all their hard work – Giles Cooper Entertainment and Englefield House and to all the brilliant sponsors.

“My family are so proud that so many people who knew Carrie loved her so very much.

“And celebrating her life and raising money for the charities once again will be a fantastic event for us all. We hope you can join us.”

Money raised from the festival will be split equally between charities Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and Charlie Waller Trust.

Flackstock 2024 will take place on Monday July 22 between 4pm and 10.30pm, with more acts to be announced.