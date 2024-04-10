Zendaya shines in white sequin gown with tennis motif at Challengers UK premiere

Zendaya paid homage to tennis in a jaw-dropping look at the Challengers premiere in London.
The 27-year-old, who has starred in films including Dune and The Greatest Showman, stunned in a white halter neck dress that was embroidered with a tennis motif comprised of two rackets.
The pleated skirt on the sequin gown was layered on top of white netting and adorned with panels of red, white and blue square blocks and a bow that sat atop her lower waist.
The Hollywood actress, who co-produced the film, had her hair scraped back into a long plait decorated with a white bow.
She finished the look with a bold red lip and silver jewellery.
The Euphoria star plays Tashi Duncan in the film about a former tennis prodigy-turned-coach.
Her character is married to Art, played by Mike Faist, who is a champion on a losing streak.
In the film, Tashi’s husband faces off against Patrick, played by The Crown’s Josh O’Connor, who is his former best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend.
On the red carpet O’Connor wore a black suit with a white undertop that looked to have three words emblazoned across it.
Elsewhere Faist wore a white suit jacket, black trousers and a black bow tie.
All three members of the main cast kept to the black and white colour palette with their outfits.
Other celebrity attendees included Love Island star Montana Brown and English music artist Shygirl.
Brown walked the carpet in an off the shoulder black and white dress and finished the look with some gold accents.
Shygirl wore a bright green/yellow skirt, Penny Lane coat and sheer top.
The musician paired her outfit with a black handbag and knee-high combat boots.
Challengers will arrive in UK cinemas on April 26.