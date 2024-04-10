Zendaya shines in white sequin gown with tennis motif at Challengers UK premiere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Zendaya shines in white sequin gown with tennis motif at Challengers UK premiere

By Press Association
Zendaya attends the UK premiere of Challengers (Ian West/PA)
Zendaya attends the UK premiere of Challengers (Ian West/PA)

Zendaya paid homage to tennis in a jaw-dropping look at the Challengers premiere in London.

The 27-year-old, who has starred in films including Dune and The Greatest Showman, stunned in a white halter neck dress that was embroidered with a tennis motif comprised of two rackets.

The pleated skirt on the sequin gown was layered on top of white netting and adorned with panels of red, white and blue square blocks and a bow that sat atop her lower waist.

UK premiere of Challengers – London
Zendaya wearing the floor-length gown (Ian West/PA)

The Hollywood actress, who co-produced the film, had her hair scraped back into a long plait decorated with a white bow.

She finished the look with a bold red lip and silver jewellery.

UK premiere of Challengers – London
Zendaya opted to wear her hair in a plait for the premiere (Ian West/PA)

The Euphoria star plays Tashi Duncan in the film about a former tennis prodigy-turned-coach.

Her character is married to Art, played by Mike Faist, who is a champion on a losing streak.

UK premiere of Challengers – London
Zendaya plays Tashi Duncan in the film (Ian West/PA)

In the film, Tashi’s husband faces off against Patrick, played by The Crown’s Josh O’Connor, who is his former best friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend.

On the red carpet O’Connor wore a black suit with a white undertop that looked to have three words emblazoned across it.

UK premiere of Challengers – London
Josh O’Connor, Zendaya, and Mike Faist (Ian West/PA)

Elsewhere Faist wore a white suit jacket, black trousers and a black bow tie.

All three members of the main cast kept to the black and white colour palette with their outfits.

Josh O’Connor attends the UK premiere of Challengers at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London
Josh O’Connor plays Patrick in the film (Ian West/PA)

Other celebrity attendees included Love Island star Montana Brown and English music artist Shygirl.

Brown walked the carpet in an off the shoulder black and white dress and finished the look with some gold accents.

UK premiere of Challengers – London
Love Island star Montana Brown graced the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

Shygirl wore a bright green/yellow skirt, Penny Lane coat and sheer top.

The musician paired her outfit with a black handbag and knee-high combat boots.

UK premiere of Challengers – London
Music artist Shygirl wore a bright yellow ensemble for the premiere (Ian West/PA)

Challengers will arrive in UK cinemas on April 26.