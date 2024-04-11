Sheridan Smith musical cuts run short amid ‘challenging financial landscape’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sheridan Smith musical cuts run short amid ‘challenging financial landscape’

By Press Association
Sheridan Smith (Yui Mok/PA)
Sheridan Smith (Yui Mok/PA)

Producers behind a London musical starring Sheridan Smith have cut the production’s run short amid what they called a “challenging financial landscape”.

Opening Night, based on the 1970s film of the same name about an actress in mental turmoil, had been due to run until July 27 in the West End.

Producers Wessex Grove, Gavin Kalin Productions and Playful Productions announced on Thursday that it would end at the Gielgud Theatre on May 18.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Rufus Wainwright (Yui Mok/PA)

Wessex Grove said that it had been an “honour to produce this beautiful new musical” and thanked director Ivo Van Hove and Rufus Wainwright, who wrote the music and lyrics, and actress Smith.

It added: “In a challenging financial landscape, Opening Night was always a risk and, while the production may not have had the life we had hoped for, we feel immensely proud of the risk we took and of this extraordinary production.

“Our world class cast delivers a brilliant show night after night, and there are still five weeks left to see Sheridan Smith in the role of a lifetime. What is sure-fire and safe has its place.”

Gavin & Stacey actress Smith plays leading lady Myrtle who, following witnessing a death, spins out of control while a theatre tries to stage a new play.

Sumotherhood world premiere – London
Sheridan Smith (Ian West/PA)

Van Hove said: “I had the most wonderful and inspiring time making Opening Night thanks to the talent and commitment of our incredible cast and production team.

“They were led by the exceptional Sheridan Smith, who had the bravery to play such a complex role in the West End. I try to be fearless and sincere in everything I make.

“With Rufus’s beautiful music, we made something totally unique and true to John Cassavetes’ daring exploration of the human condition.

“It will forever have a special place in my heart. It is always sad when a show closes early but I know that Opening Night will live long in the memories of those who saw it and made it.”

Cassavetes’ critically acclaimed film originally starred Gena Rowlands and Ben Gazzara.

Smith has been nominated for a best actress Olivier Award for her performance in Shirley Valentine, the story of a woman lost in marriage and motherhood but who still retains the will to dream for something more.

The ceremony is being held this weekend.

Patrons who have tickets for Opening Night will be contacted by their point of sale.