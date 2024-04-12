Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper conducts tractors in charity rap music video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper conducts tractors in charity rap music video

By Press Association
Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper is raising funds for a farming charity (Victoria Jones/PA)
Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper can be seen dancing in wellies and conducting an orchestra of tractors in a new music video for his charity rap single.

The tongue-in-cheek country song, titled I Can’t Stand Sheep!, is raising funds for the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).

In the newly released video for the track, 25-year-old farming contractor Cooper dances around a barn in wellington boots while he raps about his dislike of sheep.

Later when snippets of The Floral Dance plays, he turns to five tractors behind him and pretends they are an orchestra he is conducting.

Cooper has released the song in hope of raising awareness of the struggles facing farmers and the farming community.

While the track was released in January, the music video has previously only been shown to the audiences at Cooper’s theatre tour.

On releasing the video to the public, he said: “All the way through the tour, I’ve been asking the audience if they think I should release this music video into the wild.

“Your votes were cast and as promised, it’s coming out, however questionable my dance moves and rap skills are, it’s all for a brilliant cause.”

Kaleb Cooper tour
Kaleb Cooper did a theatre tour from January to March this year (Ellis OBrien/Expectation/PA)

The single also includes the RABI’s helpline number to raise awareness for the charity, which provides financial, emotional and practical help.

He added: “I hope this music video continues to raise awareness for the RABI.

“Farmers are going through such as challenging time, especially with the weather at the moment.

“It’s so important to make sure we are all able to talk about our problems and get help when we need it, which is where organisations like the RABI come in.”

The farming contractor turned rapper first found fame on Clarkson’s Farm, in which he helps former Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson run Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire.

Alongside releasing a song and music video, Cooper has released two books, set up an agricultural bursary through the Royal Agricultural Society and did a theatre tour from January to March this year.

The third series of Clarkson’s Farm, which producers have teased will see Cooper upset by a new arrival to the farm, will be available on Prime Video on May 3.