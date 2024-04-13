Destiny’s Child stars pay tribute to Roberto Cavalli’s ‘talent and creativity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Destiny’s Child stars pay tribute to Roberto Cavalli’s ‘talent and creativity’

By Press Association
Former Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland (L) Michelle Williams (C), and Beyonce (R). (Anthony Harvey/PA)
Former Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams have both paid tribute to the late Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli.

The 83-year-old, whose death was announced by his company on Friday, became renowned in the early 1970s for his animal prints and a sexy style that remained his trademark throughout his long career.

MTV Video Music Awards 2009 – Arrivals – New York
Roberto Cavalli (PA)

Rowland, Williams and Beyonce have worn Cavalli outfits throughout their time in the music industry, including when they were all in Destiny’s Child before the girl group disbanded in 2006.

While sharing a photo of her with Cavalli to an Instagram story, Rowland wrote: “Mr Cavalli, thank you for your talent and creativity and for always being so incredibly kind.

“You made us feel so sexy and fly, you will be truly missed.”

She also shared an image of her in a gold shimmering dress on a red carpet with the words: “RIP” and “Cavalli”.

In 2004, Destiny’s Child attended a preview gala for the Metropolitan Museum’s Wild: Fashion Untamed, which was hosted by Cavalli, and thanked him for his support of their group.

Williams shared an image from that evening, and wrote: “One of the many times of Destiny’s Child in Roberto Cavalli. We love you. RIP.”

In Beyonce’s 2016 visual album Lemonade, one of her most iconic outfits was a yellow dress by Cavalli in the video, which features the singer wielding a baseball bat and smashing car windows.

Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria, Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan and model Cindy Crawford also celebrated Cavalli on Instagram.

Longoria wrote: “Cavalli (heart emoji) Thank you for your stunning designs that made so many feel beautiful and confident. You will be missed! @roberto_cavalli.”

She also shared images of herself in various black and white ensembles made by Cavalli.

Lohan, who shared a photo with her and the designer, wrote: “An incredible human being, an icon, my friend. You will be dearly missed. Rest in peace.”

Crawford called him a “friend” who “brought boldness and colour to fashion”.

She added: “I always felt beautiful wearing his art.”

Dune actress Zendaya, singer Taylor Swift, businesswoman and reality star Kim Kardashian and Bond actress Eva Green have all worn his designs.

Sex And The City’s famously fashion-first lead character Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, notably wore a Cavalli top in an episode of the series.