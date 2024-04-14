More than four million watch Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway finale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than four million watch Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway finale

By Press Association
Anthony McPartlin (left) with Declan Donnelly (Andrew Matthews/ PA)
Anthony McPartlin (left) with Declan Donnelly (Andrew Matthews/ PA)

More than four million viewers tuned into watch the finale of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who have paused their ITV1 entertainment series to “catch our breath”, signed off the 20th series in a star-studded two-hour final show from 7pm.

The extended finale saw a peak viewership of 5.3 million, according to overnight ratings released by ITV.

An average of 4.6 million viewers tuned in, the broadcaster said.

The finale saw Holly Willoughby, Rylan Clark, Olly Murs, Davina McCall, Gino D’Acampo and Cheryl get their revenge on the Geordie duo during a pre-recorded restaurant prank which mirrored Ant and Dec’s popular Get Out Of My Ear segment.

Meanwhile, Craig David entertained crowds outside the studio with a DJ set.

The launch episode of this series had an average of 4.9 million viewers, with 5.6 million tuning in at its peak.

Saying farewell to the show, which began in 2002 and was previously paused between 2009 and 2013, McPartlin called it an “honour and a privilege” to host for so long.

Donnelly told the audience that the experience was “beyond our wildest dreams” and they have “truly adored every second of making the show”.

In a joint statement on Instagram, they wrote: “Thank you, thank you, thank you.

“To all the guests, crew, and most importantly you at home who have made the last 20 series so incredible to be part of. We are so grateful to everyone who tuned in and we couldn’t have done it without you.”

The finale also saw McPartlin and Donnelly joined by S Club, Tony Hadley and Kaiser Chiefs to perform the Leeds band’s hit track I Predict A Riot, while McFly sang a version of their song All About You to the presenters.

Britain’s Got Talent boss Simon Cowell and This Morning presenters Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond also appeared to farewell the duo, alongside TV presenter Andi Peters and radio host Jordan North.

McPartlin and Donnelly present other shows for ITV, including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Limitless Win, and will be back on TV screens next Saturday and Sunday hosting the 17th season of Britain’s Got Talent.