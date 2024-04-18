Taylor Swift announces first single on new album is Post Malone collaboration

Taylor Swift has announced her first single from forthcoming album The Tortured Poets Department is Post Malone collaboration Fortnight.

The American pop star, 34, whose 11th studio album is to be released on April 19, revealed that the song would be unveiled at midnight EDT (5am BST) on Friday, followed with the addition of a music video, released at 8pm EDT (1am on Saturday BST).

On X, she posted a photo of her with the rapper and singer and said: “The first single from The Tortured Poets Department is…………. Fortnight featuring @postmalone

“I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever.

“I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight.

“Honestly can’t wait for you guys to hear this song at Midnight TONIGHT and see the video at 8pm ET TOMORROW.”

The tracklist for Swift’s record has offered hints on whether songs will refer to her English ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The US superstar parted ways with The Favourite actor Alwyn last year after six years together and speculation has been rife that she will offer an insight into their split in her new music.

She has since begun a high-profile romance with NFL star Travis Kelce, with whom she recently attended the Coachella music festival.

A song called So Long, London appears at number five in the tracklist – the slot reserved by Swift for the most meaningful song on each of her albums.

Fans have also speculated whether the album title is a reference to Alwyn.

In December 2022, Alwyn and Normal People star Paul Mescal revealed they had a WhatsApp group chat with Fleabag actor Andrew Scott called The Tortured Man Club.

Fans have also speculated that tracks such as Down Bad, But Daddy I Love Him, I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can), and I Can Do It With A Broken Heart could also be inspired by Alwyn.

Swift is known for writing songs about her ex-boyfriends, with previous flames Joe Jonas, Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal and John Mayer among those who have been linked to some of her biggest hits.

The 14-time Grammy winner will bring her Eras tour to the UK from June 7, when she kicks off with three shows in Edinburgh.