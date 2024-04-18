Taylor Swift announces first single on new album is Post Malone collaboration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Swift announces first single on new album is Post Malone collaboration

By Press Association
Taylor Swift will release The Tortured Poets Department on Friday (Doug Peters/PA)
Taylor Swift has announced her first single from forthcoming album The Tortured Poets Department is Post Malone collaboration Fortnight.

The American pop star, 34, whose 11th studio album is to be released on April 19, revealed that the song would be unveiled at midnight EDT (5am BST) on Friday, followed with the addition of a music video, released at 8pm EDT (1am on Saturday BST).

On X, she posted a photo of her with the rapper and singer and said: “The first single from The Tortured Poets Department is…………. Fortnight featuring @postmalone

“I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever.

“I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight.

“Honestly can’t wait for you guys to hear this song at Midnight TONIGHT and see the video at 8pm ET TOMORROW.”

The tracklist for Swift’s record has offered hints on whether songs will refer to her English ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The US superstar parted ways with The Favourite actor Alwyn last year after six years together and speculation has been rife that she will offer an insight into their split in her new music.

She has since begun a high-profile romance with NFL star Travis Kelce, with whom she recently attended the Coachella music festival.

Wireless Festival – Day 1 – London
Post Malone has collaborated with Taylor Swift on her new album (Matt Crossick/PA)

A song called So Long, London appears at number five in the tracklist – the slot reserved by Swift for the most meaningful song on each of her albums.

Fans have also speculated whether the album title is a reference to Alwyn.

In December 2022, Alwyn and Normal People star Paul Mescal revealed they had a WhatsApp group chat with Fleabag actor Andrew Scott called The Tortured Man Club.

Fans have also speculated that tracks such as Down Bad, But Daddy I Love Him, I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can), and I Can Do It With A Broken Heart could also be inspired by Alwyn.

Swift is known for writing songs about her ex-boyfriends, with previous flames Joe Jonas, Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal and John Mayer among those who have been linked to some of her biggest hits.

The 14-time Grammy winner will bring her Eras tour to the UK from June 7, when she kicks off with three shows in Edinburgh.