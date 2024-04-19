Jennifer Lawrence hopes film pressures Government to ‘hold Taliban accountable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jennifer Lawrence hopes film pressures Government to ‘hold Taliban accountable’

By Press Association
(Doug Peters/PA)
Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence said she pushed past being scared of producing a new film about the oppression of women under the Taliban rule, because “the alternative is so much more horrifying”.

The Hollywood star has co-produced a documentary titled Bread & Roses alongside Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, which follows the impact on three women of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in 2021.

The film is said to have begun three years ago when Lawrence was shocked by the news of the plight of Afghan women and the prospect of them being forgotten.

The 95th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Malala Yousafzai has co-produced the film (Doug Peters/PA)

The 33-year-old commissioned Afghan filmmaker Sahra Mani, who hasn’t returned to Kabul since the Taliban regained control, to direct the project and shoot the in-person testimonies.

“Obviously it was scary to reach out to Sahra and offer to get her funds and equipment,” Lawrence told the Guardian.

“There were many people in my life that didn’t want me to get involved. It’s scary and it is overwhelming, but the scariest possible outcome is ignoring it and pretending like it’s not happening.”

She continued: “I do understand and sympathise with the freeze response.

“I have to fight it myself. But the alternative is so much more horrifying because the Taliban is a terrorist organisation to the world.

“And if we ignore the rights of women around the world, it makes the world a more dangerous place.”

Lawrence, who won an Oscar in 2013 for her role in Silver Linings Playbook opposite Bradley Cooper, hoped the film through the perspective of Afghan women would mean “it’s not just a flash of a story in a pan”.

“These women need the world to witness this so that they are not suffering in vain, and we need to pressure our governments to hold the Taliban accountable,” she added.

Bread & Roses is on Apple TV + and in select cinemas from June 21.