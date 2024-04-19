Just Stop Oil protesters found guilty of aggravated trespass at West End show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Just Stop Oil protesters found guilty of aggravated trespass at West End show

By Press Association
The five activists climbed on stage at the Sondheim Theatre and locked themselves to the set (Victoria Jones/PA)
The five activists climbed on stage at the Sondheim Theatre and locked themselves to the set (Victoria Jones/PA)

Five Just Stop Oil protesters have been convicted of aggravated trespass after they disrupted a performance of Les Miserables in London’s West End last year.

Two of the activists were also found guilty of criminal damage after standing on the theatre’s orchestra pit netting, designed to protect the musicians below from objects falling off the stage.

The performance at the Sondheim Theatre was stopped at about 9pm on October 5 when activists climbed onto the stage and locked themselves to the set.

Just Stop Oil protest
The activists occupied the stage for around an hour before police removed them (Just Stop Oil/PA)

The “angry” audience of around 1,000 people was asked to leave the auditorium before the performance was brought to a halt around an hour later.

The estimated cost to the theatre of cancelling the performance was £60,000.

Having denied the charge, Hannah Taylor, 23, Lydia Gribbin, 28, Hanan Ameur, 22, Noah Crane, 18, and Poppy Bliss, 19, were found guilty of aggravated trespass following a trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Gribbin and Crane were additionally found guilty of causing £2,000 worth of criminal damage to the theatre’s orchestra pit netting.

The court was told the netting had suffered “structural damage” from the weight of the two protesters standing on it.

The cost of repairing the damage and refunding the audience was covered by the theatre’s insurance, the court heard.

Asked how the audience had reacted to the group disrupting the performance, theatre manager Daniel Lewis told the court: “I heard frustration, I heard anger, I heard swearing.”

“The audience were singing to try and drown out the sound of the protest,” he added.

Mobile phone footage showed theatregoers reacting angrily to the news the performance had been called off.

Activists disrupting the performance
The estimated cost to the theatre of cancelling the performance was £60,000 (Catherine Francoise/PA)

The protesters entered the stage during a performance of Do You Hear The People Sing?

One of the activists unfurled a flag with the “Just Stop Oil message” on it, the court heard, as others attached themselves to the set.

They occupied the stage for around an hour before police removed them.

Prosecutor Jason Seetal told the court: “Just prior to the interval, (the protesters) have risen from their seats and moved to the stage area.

“Gribbin and Crane climbed on netting covering the orchestra pit … it suffered structural damage.”

Just Stop Oil protest
Police attended the incident at the Sondheim Theatre on October 5 (Catherine Francoise/PA)

“The production was stopped … it was occupied for around an hour.”

Giving evidence, Gribbin said she did not want the orchestra pit to be damaged by the protest and believed it would be safe to stand on the netting.

Les Miserables company manager Matt Byham said a child actor had been on stage at the time of the protest.

In a written statement read to the court, he said: “I was angry they had done this while a child actor was on stage.”

All five protesters will be sentenced at a later date.