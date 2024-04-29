Labour MP David Lammy says goodbye to LBC show ahead of general election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Labour MP David Lammy says goodbye to LBC show ahead of general election

By Press Association
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Labour MP David Lammy has said goodbye to his LBC radio show saying that “as the election gets closer, it’s time this good thing comes to an end”.

The shadow foreign secretary has hosted a programme on the radio station on Sundays since 2022 following him standing in for other presenters.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Lammy announced he had quit saying: “It has been a total joy to present on @LBC.

“But, as the election gets closer, it’s time this good thing comes to an end. I’ll miss the show, my LBC colleagues and most of all the chance to listen to so many callers from up and down the country.”

The MP for Tottenham also shared a clip of him talking to LBC host Nick Ferrari, who said they “share nothing politically” but Mr Lammy is a “good person”.

“I’ve enjoyed it hugely,” Mr Lammy said. “And the thing is Nick, you’ll understand this, everyone thinks it’s about talking and a significant more than half the job’s about listening.

“And I’ve learned a lot about myself. I’ve worked out I quite like listening … to people up and down the country.”

He added that he is going to “miss” regular callers including a pensioner in her 90s, a veteran and woman from the West Indies.

“It’s been great working with you,” Ferrari said. “Thanks for everything.”

Following Mr Lammy announcing his exit, LBC revealed a new programme, Sunday With Lewis Goodall.

Former Newsnight presenter Goodall, who co-hosts Global podcast The News Agents with fellow ex-BBC broadcasters Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel, will be on from 10am until 12 noon.

“2024 is a huge year in British politics and globally too,” Goodall said. “With an election looming here, in the US and more beyond, I couldn’t be more excited to launch a new flagship Sunday show on LBC.

“We want it to be the go to destination to get your political news at the weekend and set the agenda for the week to come, with top interviews and analysis, on the ground reporting and some fun along the way.

“With so many elections to come, how could it be otherwise? I can’t wait.”