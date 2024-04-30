Jessica Chastain, Kerry Washington and Glenn Close on front row for Ralph Lauren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jessica Chastain, Kerry Washington and Glenn Close on front row for Ralph Lauren

By Press Association
Actress Chastain said the US designer had taught her how to ‘break the rules’ when it came to fashion (Evan Agostini/AP)
Actress Chastain said the US designer had taught her how to 'break the rules' when it came to fashion (Evan Agostini/AP)

Jessica Chastain, Kerry Washington and Glenn Close were among the stars on the front row for Ralph Lauren’s latest catwalk show.

The US designer gave a nod to the Beyonce-inspired cowboy trend for his latest venture, which has taken off since the release of the star’s Cowboy Carter album in March.

Lauren’s muse and supermodel Christy Turlington, 55, walked the runway at the show in New York, where the colour palette was neutral, with metallics and knitwear – complete with cowboy hats, belts and boots.

Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 – Arrivals
Actress Jessica Chastain attended the Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 presentation in New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Chastain, 47, said Ralph Lauren had taught her how to “break the rules” when it came to fashion.

The Oscar-winning actress said after the show: “I get a bit of a fashion lesson from Ralph Lauren. There’s a beautiful dress that came down (the runway) with a white lace collar and it was paired with a western belt, and I loved it.

“I would have never thought of pairing that look together. He’s the only designer who could put on a tuxedo with a pair of cowboy boots (too). He really has so much fun with his fashion and that’s what I’ve come to expect. I’ve learnt that I’m allowed to break the rules.”