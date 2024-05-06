Olly Alexander reveals his mother has given him good luck charm for Eurovision

British singer Olly Alexander has said his mother has given him a “traditional Swedish statue” as a good luck charm for when he performs at the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of the UK.

The Years & Years singer, 33, will sing his track Dizzy at this year’s contest, which is taking place in Malmo after Swedish singer Loreen won the European singing competition last year with her song Tattoo.

Discussing his pre-stage rituals the musician and star of hit drama It’s A Sin said: “I only really have one pre-stage ritual and that is to hug whoever I’m going on stage with.

Olly Alexander is the UK entrant for Eurovision (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I like to give them a hug and just take a few deep breaths. Also, my mum has given me a good luck charm.

“It’s a traditional Swedish statue, a wooden horse called a Dala horse that I’ll definitely be taking to Sweden.”

Reflecting on this year’s competition he said: “I’ve listened to every artist’s song at this year’s Eurovision, there’s a lot of really great songs by some great artists.

“I think the competition is quite stiff.”

He added: “I think what’s important at Eurovision is to stand out, and so I am aiming for my performance to be truly unforgettable, to surprise the audience and to intrigue them.

“I want to leave them with something that they will never forget and of course, I hope to bring an element of dizziness to the performance and capture the feelings of the song.”

Darlings! It’s official 📢 Joanna Lumley is the UK Jury Spokesperson for Eurovision 2024! Join Joanna for the Grand Final on Saturday 11 May from 8pm on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer You can bet it’ll be absolutely fabulous ✨ More ➡️ https://t.co/tc6cqMdlFD pic.twitter.com/C3SsAuOZR7 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) May 3, 2024

Eurovision commentator and chat show host Graham Norton said he thinks the UK “could do really well this year” with Alexander’s song.

“Having a bona fide pop star representing the UK this year is a great start,” he said.

“Olly has already done all the things that it’s impossible to prepare someone for.

“He has played to huge crowds, he can relate to the cameras, and he is used to high pressure situations.

“Add to that, the fact that the song is a massive bop and I think we could do really well this year.”

Reflecting on what it was like to host the show in the UK last year he added: “Hosting Eurovision on home turf last year was extraordinary.

“The standout moments for me were the whole arena singing You’ll Never Walk Alone and that amazing reaction after Mae Muller had performed.

my new song Dizzy is out now !! i wrote this song with @DannylHarle last summer , it’s about an overwhelming feeling of love for somebody that’s so intense it turns your world upside down (1/3)⁰https://t.co/yETPETkzHj pic.twitter.com/6WNml2n43p — olly alexander (@alexander_olly) March 1, 2024

“I’ve never heard anything like it.”

Last year the competition was hosted in the UK on behalf of 2022 winners, Ukraine, who were unable to host due to the Russian invasion.

This year’s event coincides with the 50-year anniversary of Swedish group Abba winning the competition in 1974 with Waterloo.

The competition starts with two semi-finals that will be broadcast live on Tuesday May 7 and Thursday May 9.

Norton, Scott Mills and Rylan Clark are all returning to helm BBC’s coverage of the Eurovision final while Dame Joanna Lumley will announce the results for the UK.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final airs Saturday May 11 at 8pm on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.