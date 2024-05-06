David Beckham says documentary director initially upset over ‘be honest’ moment

David Beckham said the director of his Netflix documentary was supposedly “very angry” after he interrupted his wife Victoria during filming, which led to the viral “be honest” moment.

The British football star, 49, appeared alongside filmmaker Fisher Stevens, producer Josh Battsek and editor Michael Harte at an Emmys For Your Consideration event at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles for his four-part documentary titled Beckham.

The docu-series provided one of the viral television moments of the year when David interrupted Victoria talking about her childhood to instruct her to “be honest” and admit that her father drove a Rolls-Royce – after she said they were “very working class”.

Victoria and David Beckham arrive for the premiere of Netflix’s documentary series Beckham in London (Ian West/PA)

The couple later recreated the scene for an Uber Eats advert which aired during the Super Bowl, in which Victoria wears a T-shirt that read: “My dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

During the Hollywood event, Beckham explained the behind-the-scenes details which led to the moment.

He said the crew thought he had left the house, but “I was in the kitchen making a coffee before I went to the office”.

“I put the set headphones on and all of a sudden I heard my wife go, ‘Well, we’re down to earth’. And I was like, ‘No, no, no’.

“As soon as I heard her say ‘We’re working class’, I stuck my head in and I was like, ‘Be honest’.”

Beckham said at the time director Stevens was “very angry with me over that”.

Meanwhile, 60-year-old Stevens explained that they had scheduled the interview with Victoria “because David was supposedly out and she could be free to say what she wants”.

“And then he showed up and I was quite upset,” he continued.

“I was like, ‘Get him out of here’ – but it actually turned out to be brilliant.

“It worked out. Thank God the cameraman caught David, and then Michael, I did say ‘I think we have some gold’.”