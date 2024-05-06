David Beckham says documentary director initially upset over ‘be honest’ moment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

David Beckham says documentary director initially upset over ‘be honest’ moment

By Press Association
David Beckham says documentary director initially upset over ‘be honest’ moment (Adam Davy/PA)
David Beckham says documentary director initially upset over ‘be honest’ moment (Adam Davy/PA)

David Beckham said the director of his Netflix documentary was supposedly “very angry” after he interrupted his wife Victoria during filming, which led to the viral “be honest” moment.

The British football star, 49, appeared alongside filmmaker Fisher Stevens, producer Josh Battsek and editor Michael Harte at an Emmys For Your Consideration event at the Tudum Theatre in Los Angeles for his four-part documentary titled Beckham.

The docu-series provided one of the viral television moments of the year when David interrupted Victoria talking about her childhood to instruct her to “be honest” and admit that her father drove a Rolls-Royce – after she said they were “very working class”.

Beckham documentary premiere
Victoria and David Beckham arrive for the premiere of Netflix’s documentary series Beckham in London (Ian West/PA)

The couple later recreated the scene for an Uber Eats advert which aired during the Super Bowl, in which Victoria wears a T-shirt that read: “My dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

During the Hollywood event, Beckham explained the behind-the-scenes details which led to the moment.

He said the crew thought he had left the house, but “I was in the kitchen making a coffee before I went to the office”.

“I put the set headphones on and all of a sudden I heard my wife go, ‘Well, we’re down to earth’. And I was like, ‘No, no, no’.

“As soon as I heard her say ‘We’re working class’, I stuck my head in and I was like, ‘Be honest’.”

Beckham said at the time director Stevens was “very angry with me over that”.

Meanwhile, 60-year-old Stevens explained that they had scheduled the interview with Victoria “because David was supposedly out and she could be free to say what she wants”.

“And then he showed up and I was quite upset,” he continued.

“I was like, ‘Get him out of here’ – but it actually turned out to be brilliant.

“It worked out. Thank God the cameraman caught David, and then Michael, I did say ‘I think we have some gold’.”