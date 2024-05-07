Swedish police say Eurovision fans should not be worried in Malmo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Swedish police say Eurovision fans should not be worried in Malmo

By Press Association
An exterior view of the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)
An exterior view of the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)

The Swedish Police Authority has said that Eurovision Song Contest fans should not be “worried” amid tensions being high following the outbreak of war in the Gaza strip.

The event is being held in Malmo Arena as the threat level in the country remains just below the highest level.

Jimmy Modin, press officer for the Swedish police, told the PA news agency: “The threat assessments are primarily for the security service, but we can state that Sweden as a country is on a four on a five-point terror threat level scale.

“And of course, we include this in our planning work with the security measures that we’re taking for the Eurovision Song Contest but it’s important note that there’s no direct threat to Eurovision.”

He also confirmed that there will be pro-Palestinian march on Thursday, when Israel’s Eden Golan competes in the second semi-final with Hurricane.

“The demonstrators are going to march from one square to another square in Malmo,” Mr Modin added.

“We anticipate that there’s going to be a lot of people joining this demonstration so there might be disturbance to traffic.”

He rejected reports that there had been applications to burn the Koran on the streets of Malmo during the contest, and would not give a figure of the number of police in the city for Eurovision.

Sweden Eurovision Song Contest Dress Rehearsal
Olly Alexander of United Kingdom performs the song Dizzy (Martin Meissner/AP)

Mr Modin said that heavy numbers of officers, including from fellow Nordic countries Denmark and Norway that had been assigned to Malmo to support the Swedish police, would be outside Malmo Arena and the Eurovision Village along with other crowded areas in the city.

“We can’t rule out something could happen,” he also said. “We are very well prepared for this event.

“I don’t think (people) have to be worried to go to Malmo.”

Mr Modin also advised UK travellers that there would be traffic around the airports, bags are banned at public events due to Swedish law and there will be “vigorous security checks”.

He also said that only the police can fly drones during the contest.