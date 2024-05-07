Games Of Thrones star Ian Gelder dies aged 74

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Games Of Thrones star Ian Gelder dies aged 74

By Press Association
Games Of Thrones star Ian Gelder dies age 74 (Landmark Media/Alamy)
Games Of Thrones star Ian Gelder dies age 74 (Landmark Media/Alamy)

Ian Gelder, who starred as Kevan Lannister in the fantasy drama series Games Of Thrones, has died aged 74 – five months after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer.

During his decades-long career, the British actor also starred as Mr Dekker in Torchwood: Children Of Earth, as well as guest starring as Charles, the Librarian scholar in His Dark Materials and Zellin in Doctor Who.

“It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I’m leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder,” actor Ben Daniels said on Instagram.

“Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 1.07pm.

“I’d stopped all work to be his carer but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast.”

Daniels said Gelder was his “absolute rock” during their more than 30-year relationship.

“If we weren’t together we spoke to each other everyday,” the 59-year-old said.

“He was the kindest, most generous spirited and loving human being. He was a wonderful wonderful actor and everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and light.

“I honestly don’t know what I’ll do without him by my side.

“He coped with his dreadful illness with such bravery, with no self pity. Ever.

“He was remarkable and will be so missed.”

Daniels shared a picture of the couple which he said was taken at Christmas after leaving hospital and “even though he’d gone through the worst three weeks there you can still see his joy and love shining through”.