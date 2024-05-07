Olly Alexander delivers first Eurovision performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Olly Alexander delivers first Eurovision performance

By Press Association
Olly Alexander performs the song Dizzy during the dress rehearsal for the first semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden (Martin Meissner/AP)
Olly Alexander has delivered his first Eurovision Song Contest performance, which featured upside-down locker room staging.

Cameras were rotated to give a spinning feel to Alexander and the dancers as the singer wore a white singlet, red trousers, and boots which looked a little distressed at the Malmo Arena in Sweden.

The rendition of Dizzy was energetic, and it is the first time the UK, which is already through to the finals, has performed in a semi-final.

Sweden Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Final
Bambie Thug of Ireland performs the song Doomsday Blue (Martin Meissner/AP)

Earlier, Bambie Thug brought an intensive and dramatic performance which saw them triumph with the crowds by doing a witchy and mesmerising execution of their chanty alternative song Doomsday Blue.

Their male dancers also looked almost devil-like with blue paint, highly exaggerated ears and fake teeth.

Halfway through the end of the song, Bambie – who uses the pronouns they/them – also revealed the trans flag on their costume ahead of fire being set around the stage.

Lithuania’s Silvester Belt also went down a storm when he carried out a highly synchronised and mind-bending rendition of his song Luktelk.

For much of the staging, he was clad in red and black lights as dancers did almost robotic moves beside him.

Also in the top half of the opening performances were Cyprus entrant Silia Kapsis with Liar and Serbia contestant Teya Dora with Ramonda.