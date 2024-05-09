Almost impossible for working-class youngsters to break into TV – Lorraine Kelly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Almost impossible for working-class youngsters to break into TV – Lorraine Kelly

By Press Association
Lorraine Kelly said the opportunities she had when breaking into the media industry do not exist for young people today (Matt Crossick/PA)
Lorraine Kelly said the opportunities she had when breaking into the media industry do not exist for young people today (Matt Crossick/PA)

It is now “almost impossible” for young people from working-class backgrounds to break into the TV industry, Lorraine Kelly has said.

Speaking of the financial barriers to accepting a job in the media, the ITV presenter said: “The high cost of living and working now makes it almost impossible for working-class kids from the rest of the country to accept a job in London. That has to change.

“There also needs to be more opportunities outside of London.

“We quite rightly have stressed the importance of diversity in recent years, but that also has to include young working-class people who understand and can relate to the vast majority of our viewers.

“It is in all of our interests to make sure they have the opportunity to have their voices heard.”

Kelly also recalled how a TV executive had told her she would not have a career in television because of her accent when she was starting out.

“I was told by the boss of BBC Scotland that I would never make it in TV because of my working-class Glasgow accent,” she said.

The star, who will be presented with the TV special award at the 2024 Bafta Television Awards on Sunday, said: “I was given opportunities that, sadly, have become almost non-existent. I went straight to my local newspaper from school and then to the BBC.”

Now one of television’s most recognisable faces, Kelly was told of her Bafta award live on air on March 25 by Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid during her weekday show.

She has been the host of Lorraine on ITV for the past 30 years.

The awards will be held at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, with comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett returning to host.

Previous names to win the special award include Clare Balding, Idris Elba and Sir Lenny Henry.