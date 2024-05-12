Japanese artist who uses hair for impressions secures BGT’s golden buzzer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Japanese artist who uses hair for impressions secures BGT’s golden buzzer

By Press Association
Ant McPartlin, Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Declan Donnelly front Britain’s Got Talent (Peter Byrne/PA)
An act from Japan who uses his hair to do impressions has won the coveted golden buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent.

Nabe, who said he wants to “make people smile all over the world”, imitated a number of characters including Maleficent, Snoopy, Shaun The Sheep, and Simon Cowell’s chest hair.

The 38-year-old shocked the judges as he brushed his hair into different styles, sometimes adding components like shaving cream.

Amanda Holden, who pressed the special buzzer, said: “Normally when I press my golden buzzer I’m then in floods of tears and I do a big speech.

“This is so different it’s just made me howl. Absolutely laugh my head off.”

Sunday’s show began with judges Cowell and Bruno Tonioli visiting a children’s choir called Amasing, where they surprised them by appearing from a giant box.

After their visit, the group took to the stage to sing one of their own songs before being awarded a Yes by all four judges.

Next up was an aerialist from Mexico who also won approval across the board after doing acrobatic movements with an elevated hoop.

Holden called her a “true artist” and said the performance was “incredible”.

But the panel was also left unimpressed by a number of acts during the episode, including what appeared to be a robot dog that was unable to successfully complete an assault course, and 28-year-old entertainment manager James Digby who performed Whole Again by Atomic Kitten.

Another act came on stage dressed in an orange superhero costume and said his name was Captain Beany.

During his performance of a song about baked beans, featuring orange pom poms, Captain Beany received four red buzzers from the panel.

There was also a band made up of life-size balloon versions of the judges, put together by 56-year-old David Crofts, who performed to Footloose by Kenny Loggins.

A magician said he would be creating a “magic moment in time” before he took Tonioli’s watch and made it disappear.

He then went on a walk with Cowell and told him he had a dream about his personal memories.

Outside the arena he reunited Cowell with one of his old cars, which he said was an original from 30 years ago.

Elsewhere an ex-veteran of the British Army got the audience to their feet during a high octane performance of a song he had written about the weekend.

A blind couple called Denise and Stefan, who met on a train in 2006, took to the stage to perform a song, with Denise singing and Stefan playing the piano.

Cowell told them the reality competition show is nothing “without people like you”, adding: “I’m so happy that you made the decision to come on our show.”

Toniolo was left in tears by the performance and said: “I’m a mess, this show is killing me.”

Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV.