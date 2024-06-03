Sydnie Christmas celebrated BGT win in Wetherspoons: I needed a pint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sydnie Christmas celebrated BGT win in Wetherspoons: I needed a pint

By Press Association
BGT judges Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell (Aaron Chown/PA)
BGT judges Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell (Aaron Chown/PA)

Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas has said she celebrated her triumph in a Wetherspoons pub because she “needed a pint”.

The gym receptionist burst into tears on Sunday night as presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly revealed she had scooped the £250,000 prize, as well as a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

She clinched victory with a showstopping performance of Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

An average audience of 5.2 million tuned in to the show, giving ITV a 39% share, and viewers peaked at 6.5 million when Christmas was named as the winner.

When asked if she remembers the moment she was crowned winner, she told ITV’s This Morning: “Not really! I just remember shutting my eyes and then just punching the air, like I’d scored a try at a rugby match. I just couldn’t believe my life.”

Christmas was the last to perform during the live final and she said: “I was pacing … I was watching it, I was clapping, I went in to watch Innocent (Masuku, the operatic tenor she competed against).

“Absolutely amazing, it made me sob. I had to get my makeup sorted out, I was like, ‘How am I going to go on now?’. It was so good, everyone was amazing.”

After her name was called as winner she went to celebrate at the pub and said: “We needed a pint and we needed it now. I love a Wetherspoons!”

Discussing coming up with a song choice after performing My Way in the semi-finals, she said: “It’s so difficult because all my efforts went into My Way to try and make that the way that it was, and we created it, and then really luckily got through to the final and then you have three days to whip up a song.

“BGT helped me and when they said that version of Somewhere Over The Rainbow, I was like, ‘I can’t do that’ because that’s Loren Allred’s version and she is my idol.

“Obviously, you put your own kiss on it and your own way. Loren was so supportive, I got a video from Loren and I sobbed, this is a ride I don’t want to get off of. Seriously, I’m so thrilled with my life right now, I can’t believe it.”

Christmas added that she “can’t wait” to perform at the Royal Variety Performance for the King Charles but said she has “not a clue” what the future holds.

She said: “That’s the exciting bit about it. I’m so ready to just throw myself into whatever opportunity is there for me, that will have me.”

Nuclear engineer-turned-magician Jack Rhodes, who put on a “lie detector” hat during his routine, was told by head judge Simon Cowell that he had a shot at winning, but ended up as this year’s runner-up.

In third place were Ghanaian dancing duo Abigail and Afronitaaa, who were told the “entire audience” had fallen in love with them after their high-octane dance performance.

They performed to a medley of songs, which included popular Afrobeats track Antenna by Fuse ODG.

The final, which came after a week of five live semi-finals, also saw performances from the likes of magician Trixy, Taekwondo troupe Ssaulabi, teaching assistant and comedian Alex Mitchell, choir Northants Sings Out, and Japanese skipping group Haribow.