Millie Bobby Brown confirms ‘wifey’ status during trip with Jake Bongiovi

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has debuted her new relationship status in style.

The British actress confirmed her marriage to Jake Bongiovi during a trip to the Universal Orlando resort in the US, wearing a customised pair of high-waisted denim shorts which featured the word “wifey” on the back.

Posting pictures on Instagram, the 20-year-old accessorised with a hat which read “wife of the party”.

“Who wants to go to @universalorlando ???? Ussssssssss” Brown captioned the post.

The photographs showed the couple playing carnival games, posing in front of a Jurassic Park ride and holding hands as they strolled through the Florida attraction.

It comes after US rocker Jon Bon Jovi confirmed his son Jake had married actress Brown in a “small family wedding”.

Asked how the couple were doing during an appearance on BBC’s The One Show, Livin’ On A Prayer singer Bon Jovi replied: “They are great, they are absolutely fantastic.

“It was a very small, family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be. It’s true.”

The couple got engaged in April 2023, when Brown shared a photo on Instagram of 22-year-old model Bongiovi hugging her while she wore an engagement ring.

Referencing a lyric from Lover by Taylor Swift, Brown wrote alongside the post: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

British actress Brown rose to fame as Eleven in the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things and has the title role in the Enola Holmes films.